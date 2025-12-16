Ghanaian musician Akesse Brempong has written an emotional message to his wife as she graduates from the Chartered Institute of Bankers

Ghanaian gospel musician Akesse Brempong has shown off his beautiful family for the first time.

The award-winning musician Akesse Brempong, born Phil Evans Akesse-Brempong, has written an emotional message to his wife after her recent graduation.

Akesse Brempong celebrates his wife as she graduates as a chartered banker. Photo credit: @akesselion

Akesse Brempong's wife graduates as chartered banker

Popular gospel star Akesse Brempong has celebrated his wife on her latest academic milestone on Instagram. Akesse Brempong's spouse, who is a certified Human Resource practitioner, also graduated as a chartered banker.

The celebrity mother, who has kept her life private from the prying eyes of social media, looked classy in a black long-sleeve dress and a stylish braided hairstyle.

Akesse Brempong looks handsome in stylish outfits before his wife's graduation ceremony. Photo credit: @akesselion.

The mother of four wore heavy makeup and pink lipstick as she posed for the official photoshoot, with a customised scarf around her neck.

Akesse Brempong wore a simple long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers as he held their youngest son, who stole the spotlight with his dapper looks.

"Dear @dictaakesse, the whole tribe is proud of your great accomplishments. We are profoundly touched by your resilience and resolve to push through the tough terrain of academics while juggling work, family life and ministry. You are a quintessential superwoman and we bless God for your life. Keep inspiring babes. HR Practitioner + Chartered Banker wife. ♥️♥️♥️."

Akesse Brempong, wife mark 14th wedding anniversary

Gospel musician Akesse Brempong has always inspired many with his beautiful relationship.

For their 14th wedding anniversary, the celebrity couple who influence the gospel fraternity travelled outside Ghana to spend time together.

Benedicta Akesse-Brempong wowed many with her flawless skin as she posed without makeup and slipped on a simple spaghetti-strap, colourful red dress.

"Happy Anniversary, my forever bride @dictaakesse . It’s been 14 years of God’s goodness and mercies. Thank you for walking this path with me. I look forward to growing old with you. ❤️"

Akesse Brempong celebrates his wife's birthday

Gospel musician Akesse Brempong can't stop gushing over his young-looking wife on his official social media platforms.

To mark his wife's birthday, they flew outside Ghana to make sweet memories together. They wore coordinating outfits and white sneakers as they stopped at a plush restaurant for lunch and to relax.

