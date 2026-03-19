Nana Ama McBrown has given fans a glimpse of her youthful-looking grandmother, Madam Philomina, as she celebrated her 90th birthday

In a video, the celebrated Kumawood actress stepped out in public with her grandmother following their appearance at a religious service

Footage of Nana Ama McBrown's public sighting with her grandmother, Madam Philomina, has stirred positive reactions from Ghanaians

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Veteran Ghanaian actress and TV personality Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly known as Nana Ama McBrown, has courted attention after making a rare public appearance with her grandmother, Madam Philomina.

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown shows off her grandmother, Madam Philomina, on her 90th birthday. Photo source: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, Nana Ama McBrown and her family celebrated her grandmother after she turned 90.

The family and loved ones of Madam Philomina gathered at St. Peter's Cathedral Basilica, a Roman Catholic cathedral and basilica dedicated to Saint Peter, located in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, for a religious service.

Nana Ama McBrown shows off her grandmother

In a video she shared on her official TikTok page, Nana Ama McBrown looked gorgeous in her all-white outfit as she arrived at the premises of the Catholic church.

In the video, the Onua Showtime host entered the building and was later seen beaming with excitement as she exited with her family members, including her mother, Madam Cecilia Agyenim Boateng, and Catholic priests.

The Kumawood actress later moved closer to her grandmother and gleefully held her hand to assist her as she ascended the stairs in front of the church building.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown showing off her grandmother on her 90th birthday celebration is below:

Nana Ama McBrown flaunts her youngest sister

Nana Ama McBrown's recent public appearance with her grandmother, Madam Philomina, comes months after the actress flaunted her youngest sister, Whitney, at their mother, Cecilia Agyenim Boateng's 70th birthday party on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

In a video, the celebrated actress expressed her excitement as she introduced her sister to the attendees at the celebration event.

Nana Ama McBrown introduces her younger sister, Whitney, to fans at their mother's 70th birthday celebration. Photo source: @zezusacateringservices

Source: Instagram

The Onua Showtime presenter, who was the MC for the occasion, listed the different types of food available for guests. She then called Whitney for a chat and mentioned that she was the youngest of her mother's children.

"This is our lastborn. She is the lastborn of our mother. Whitney, I'm talking to you. I'm introducing you to people, you know. This is my little sister."

Standing beside her sister, the pretty-looking Whitney was full of smiles as she waved to the camera.

She looked elegant in long African braids, stylish sunglasses, and wore a different set of earrings, necklaces, and bracelets to complete her look.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama McBrown flaunting her youngest sister, Whitney, is below:

McBrown's appearance with her grandmother stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Adomba Akua Tina commented:

"Wow, her excellency. God has really blessed you and your family. God, I tap into these blessings in Jesus name, amen. Grandma, may God continue to bless you."

Frankdeblessed said:

"Original Empress, we celebrate you. Keep going higher."

Phidel wrote:

"More grace, Grandma. I humbly tap it for my parents, myself, husband, children and siblings in Jesus Christ's mighty name. Amen."

Nana Ama McBrown shares controversial bathing habits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown detailed her controversial bathing habits in a viral TikTok video.

In the video, the actress stated that she only bathed in the morning when she needed to leave her home for a business meeting or for other reasons.

Nana Ama McBrown's comments about her bathing routine triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh