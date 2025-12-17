Doris Ogala has sought N1 billion compensation from Pastor Chris Okafor over allegations of broken marriage promise and emotional harm

In a letter from her lawyers, she claimed unauthorised disclosure of private photos and breach of financial trust during their relationship

The actress' legal team demands compensation within 21 days to prevent escalation of the lawsuit

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has started legal proceedings against Pastor Chris Okafor of Grace Nation International, formerly known as the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry (MLMM).

The impending suit is seeking a N1 billion (almost GH₵8m) compensation from Pastor Chris Okafor over allegations of a broken promise to marry her, financial, emotional, and reputational harm.

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala sues Pastor Chris Ogala for breaking a marriage promise to her. Photo source: @mma_ogala, @chrisokaforministries

Source: Instagram

Ogala, in an emotional video on her Instagram page after news ofn Okafor's impending wedding emerged, had made several serious allegations against the 'man of God', vowing to stop her from marrying anybody apart from her.

Watch Doris Ogala's Instagram video below;

Not long after she called out Pastor Chris, it was reported that the wedding had already happened. Ogala has thus sought compensation through legal means.

Doris Ogala demands from Chris Okafor

Documents shared on Ogala's Instagram page on December 16, 2025, showed a formal demand letter issued by her legal representatives, Synergy Law Partners. The suit outlines multiple allegations spanning eight years.

According to the lawyers' letter, the relationship between the actress and the pastor began in 2017. The letter states that Pastor Okafor initially provided pastoral support to Ogala during a marital crisis.

The lawsuit alleges that Pastor Okafor made a "clear promise" to marry Ogala during this period.

The lawyers contend this was not merely a verbal commitment, citing that Okafor had introduced Ogala to his family, including his children.

They added that there were photos showing Ogala attending Okafor's family events and wearing a 'family dress'.

The letter further alleges that, based on the alleged marriage promise, Ogala reportedly left her troubled marriage and forfeited the opportunity to reconcile with her husband.

Actress Doris Ogala goes after Pastor Chris Okafor over an alleged promise to marry her. Photo source: @mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

She also allegedly granted Pastor Okafor access to her finances due to a high level of trust, including a single transaction of N45 million (GH₵360k).

However, Pastor Chris Okafor recently announced his engagement to another woman, a situation the actress and her legal team deem as a breach of promise, describing it as a "calculated and publicly executed breach" with severe consequences for their client.

The lawyers' letter further claimed the incident caused severe emotional and psychological trauma for Doris Ogala and her reputational damage within the Actors Guild of Nigeria and exposure to false online insinuations.

Another allegation involved the unauthorised disclosure of private photographs obtained during the relationship. The legal team claimed these images were circulated without Ogala's consent.

Based on these allegations, Synergy Law Partners demanded N1 billion (GH₵8m) as compensation for the actress. They added that the amount should be paid within 21 days to avoid further legal escalation.

See Doris Ogala's suit as shared on Instagram below:

