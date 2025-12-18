Emotions ran high online after a video surfaced showing the widow and ex-wife of late Germany-based Ghanaian blogger Adwenpahene visiting his grave in Stuttgart

In the viral clip shared on December 17, 2025, his widow, Becky, was seen weeping as she lit candles at the graveside and emotionally spoke with her late husband

The video of Adwenpahene's wife at his grave stirred sad reactions online, with many Ghanaians expressing their continued grief at the late blogger's passing

The two partners of the deceased Germany-based Ghanaian blogger, Adwenpahene, have stirred sorrow on social media after paying a visit to his grave.

The popular blogger, widely known for his staunch support of the ruling National Democratic Congress, was reported dead on April 4, 2025.

Ghanaian vlogger Oheneba Media shared details of the late content creator's tragic demise, noting that it was linked to high blood pressure.

He claimed that the NDC blogger battled the condition for years and had medicine for it, but had apparently stopped taking it due to feeling better.

Sadly, he suffered a severe complication from high blood pressure and was transported to the hospital, but did not survive.

Adwenpahene was survived by his wife, Becky, and five children.

He was buried on April 17, 2025, in Stuttgart, Germany, in a solemn ceremony attended by many prominent online personalities, including Appiah Stadium.

Below is a TikTok video of Adwenpahene's funeral.

Adwenpahene’s widow and ex-wife visit grave

On December 17, 2025, Adwenpahene’s widow, Becky, shared a video showing her and her late husband’s ex-wife, Louisa, at his grave in Stuttgart.

She was seen squatting by her late husband’s grave as she spoke with him about how life has been since his demise.

Becky informed her husband that his ex-wife, Louisa, had recently visited his graveyard and gave it a facelift by replacing the stale flowers placed on it.

She lit some candles on the grave and wept as she eulogised her husband for being a good person.

Becky said that Adwenpahene's good deeds while alive were now being repaid by those he knew, who were helping her and their children to survive.

She also asked her husband to help her express gratitude to his ex-wife, who had been extremely helpful since his passing.

The video of Adwenpahene’s two spouses at his grave went viral on social media and stirred emotions among Ghanaians.

The TikTok video is below.

Reactions to Adwenpahene’s widow at his grave

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to Adwenpahene’s widow, Becky, paying homage to him at his grave.

Daily Cast said:

"Tearing 😢 😢 😢."

ODO BRONI BORN 6 wrote:

"Adwenpahene da yie wate, we miss you 🥰."

Onelifegh commented:

"Who saw Adwenpahene's spirit wearing white and blessing his ex-wife, Odo Broni Becky? RIP bro."

