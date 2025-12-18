The member of parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor's beautiful wife, Naada Jinapor, has turned heads with her classy looks

The phenomenal lawyer and mom has flaunted her expensive collection of designer bags on her Instagram page

Ghanaian female celebrities, including Claudia Lumor and Nana Aba Anamoah, have commented on Naada Jinapor's photos

Ghanaian politician Samuel Abu Jinapor's wife, Naada Jinapor, has garnered attention for her love of fashion.

The beautiful lawyer has inspired many women with her stylish looks, as she marked her wedding anniversary with lovely photos.

Ghanaian politician Abu Jinapor's wife, Naada Jinapor, has inspired many young lawyers with her fashionable looks. Photo credit: @naadajinapor.

Naada Jinapor rocks a white ensemble

Ghanaian lawyer Samuel Abu Jinapor's gorgeous wife, Naada, looked angelic as she hosted the members of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference at their home in Damongo.

Naada Jinapor wore a white ruffled round-neck maxi dress, paired with a short, coloured coiled hairstyle.

The celebrity mom smiled beautifully as she showcased her flawless makeup and elegant gold accessories.

Naada Jinapor slays in a stylish suit

Naada Jinapor stole the spotlight at the 35th anniversary celebration of Bentsi-Entsill Letsa & Ankomah (BELA), the firm where she began her law career.

She wore a classy, ready-to-wear sleeveless suit, designed with beautiful butterfly appliqué. Her short, blunt-cut bob hairstyle and bold makeup completed the look.

Naada Jinapor celebrates her birthday

Naada Jinapor made a bold fashion statement during her birthday shoot in October 2025.

Samuel Abu Jinapor's pretty wife wore a black sheer lace dress, which she styled with a red blazer to ensure modesty.

Naada Jinapor proudly displayed her Chanel brooch, belt, and black bag during the birthday shoot, which was held outside Ghana.

"Hello October! You know you’re my absolute favorite month ! The very best! 😜 Grateful to God for another year around the sun. Wishing all my fellow October babies a truly blessed and happy birthday! 🎉."

Naada Jinapor flaunts her Birkin

Naada Jinapor has solidified her place among the fashionable wives of Ghanaian politicians with her latest look. She caught attention as her husband earned another degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

Former president Nana Addo and Abu Jinapor were spotted at an event before the Damong MP and his wife celebrated their wedding anniversary. Photo credit: @abujinapor.

As usual, Samuel Abu Jinapor looked dapper in a stylish suit and black shoes, while Naada donned a custom-made criss-cross blazer and matching trousers.

She completed her look with her expensive Birkin bag and black stilettos to elevate her look.

"Congratulations, my dear husband on being sworn-in as a member of the Ninth(9th) Parliament of the Fourth (4th) Republic. I am confident you will deliver for the good people of our beloved Damongo Constituency with your renewed mandate."

Naada Jinapor attends her husband's swearing-In

Ghanaian lawyer and mother, Naada Jinapor, never disappoints corporate women with her fashionable looks.

She was photographed in a white, ruffled long-sleeve top, with collared sleeves, and flaunted her curves in a knee-length stylish suit.

Naada Jinapor introduced a new designer bag and high heels as her husband was sworn in as a member of the ninth Parliament on January 7, 2025.

