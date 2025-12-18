Priscilla Fosuh, the second wife of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, has turned heads with her pregnancy video

The young mother looked spectacular in a stylish outfit as she arrived at her late husband's house in the Ashanti Region

Some social media users have commented on Odo Broni and her twin brother, Prince Ofori Atta's video on Facebook

The late Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, aka Daddy Lumba's second wife, Priscilla "Odo Broni" Fosuh, has a unique fashion sense.

The beauty goddess looked elegant in a black dress as she proudly flaunted her baby bump in a viral video.

An old video of heavily pregnant Odo Broni trends on Facebook. Photo credit: @nanayawasarenayas.

Odo Broni shows off her baby bump

Odo Broni, Daddy Lumba’s second wife, who gave birth to six beautiful children for the singer, recently shared a video showcasing her baby bump online.

In the trending video, Odo Broni was spotted wearing a black, three-quarter-sleeved, knee-length dress that perfectly highlighted her baby bump.

Odo Broni and the late Daddy Lumba attend a funeral ceremony before his demise in July 2025. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Known for her simple yet classy fashion sense, Odo Broni has inspired many with her maternity look. She looked effortlessly chic with her natural cornrow braids and completed her ensemble with earrings.

She carried a black designer bag and rocked red mules. She was also seen with her twin brother, who was casually dressed in a white vest and shorts at her late husband's house.

The Facebook video of heavily pregnant Odo Broni is below:

Odo Broni's daughter weeps at Daddy Lumba’s funeral

Odo Broni, the late Daddy Lumba's second wife, couldn't control her tears at his funeral.

The young celebrity mother looked visibly sad as she carried her daughter in her lap during the emotional moment.

Odo Broni’s daughter was overcome with emotion after seeing her dad being laid in state at Heroes Park in the Ashanti Region on December 13, 2025.

The Facebook video of Odo Broni and her daughter weeping at the late Daddy Lumba's funeral is below:

Daddy Lumba and Odo Broni attend an event

The late Daddy Lumba and his second wife, Odo Broni, were always spotted together in public since the singer moved to Ghana.

Ghanaian photographer Reality Images has shared lovey-dovey pictures of the once-celebrity couple as they posed for a memorable photoshoot.

The late legendary singer wore a red t-shirt and black designer trousers, while Odo Broni looked sporty in a black long-sleeve sweater and blue jeans.

She showed off her bare face with makeup and opted for a simple centre-parted short straight hairstyle to elevate her look for the photoshoot.

The Facebook photos of Odo Broni and the late Daddy Lumba are below:

Calvin Fosuh hugs Odo Broni at funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Calvin Fosuh, Daddy Lumba’s first son, left his mother’s side to console Odo Broni at his father’s funeral.

Calvin Fosuh and his two younger sisters were present to support their stepmother and ensure their late father received a befitting burial.

Many social media users commented on the beautiful bond shared between Odo Broni and Calvin Fosuh online.

