John Kumah’s widow, Apostle Lilian, broke her silence on why she chose to marry Samuel Aryeequaye after the loss of her first husband

She opened up on the rare qualities that drew her to Samuel and why they made her say yes

The faith minister recounted the bold move Samuel pulled on her family that sealed their union, leaving other suitors gasping in the dust

Apostle Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late Deputy Finance Minister John Ampontuah Kumah, has shared the reasons why she is now remarried after a year and more after her late husband's death.

Apostle Lilian married her newfound love, Samuel Aryeequaye, on December 19, 2025.

John Kumah’s widow, Lilian, explains her decision to marry Samuel Aryeequaye. Image credit: BBCghana, disciplesforchrist

Source: TikTok

During a recent service at her church, Disciples of Christ Ministries, Apostle Lilian Kumah gave an emotional testimony and shared her values regarding her new relationship.

While giving a breakdown of what happened, she narrated how her second husband, Samuel Aryeequaye, convinced her to marry him.

Lilian explains decision to marry Samuel Aryeequaye

Apostle Lilian stated that confidence is hard to find among men today; however, her husband, Samuel, possesses a strong confidence level.

Apostle Lilian further stated that she only looks for three main qualities in men, namely;

"My man must be bold, hardworking and visionary. Confidence is lacking in so many men. The three main things that attract me to men are: My husband must be bold, he must be diligent, and he must have a vision. My husband has all of these qualities, and more."

Apostle Lilian, who is the General Overseer of Disciples for Christ, further shared that when Samuel went to meet her family, he begged them to fast-track the marriage process because he was sure she was the one.

He reportedly told them that he believed that although many men admired her, they were afraid to approach her and make a move because she is a woman of means.

Samuel, therefore, made his case that since he was the "only bold man" to approach her, he deserved the right to be granted her hand in marriage before someone else came stringing along.

It is on this basis that she felt confident in her decision to remarry so soon after losing her husband. Based on her account, she feels that God has had a big role in nurturing the relationship between herself and Samuel, her new husband.

“I told him yes, look where God took us. I have told Samuel that he cannot hold my hand except..., and we are at the point we are today,” she shared.

Apostle Lilian also expressed deep gratitude to her family from both her mother’s and father’s sides for their unwavering support.

She shared that her family not only approved of the marriage but encouraged her to remarry, reminding her that she was still young.

Lilian opens up on her life perspective

While detailing her broader outlook on life, Apostle Lilian stressed her belief in living fully, regardless of circumstances.

She reiterated that she would seize every moment, even if she has one day to live, stressing that her journey is personal, “Let me finish my race,” she said.

Watch the video of Apostle Lilian's testimony below:

Apostle Lilian's testimony was met with applause and admiration from church members.

John Kumah's widow, Lilian, explains why she married Samuel Aryeequaye a year after her first husband's death. Photo credit: @atinkatv.

Source: TikTok

Lilian Kumah opens up on lavish second marriage

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late Ejisu MP John Kumah, explained why she remarried in a lavish ceremony.

The bride looked exquisite in a corseted Kente gown and an elegant hairstyle for their private wedding event.

Social media users commented on Lilian Kumah and Samuel Aryeequaye's Thanksgiving video on Facebook.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh