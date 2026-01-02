Bishop Obinim's daughter Angel made a rare public appearance at a event held in her father's church on December 31, 2025

In a video, the controversial pastor's daughter spoke Spanish and served as a translator for her father during the service

Footage of Angel Obinim showcasing her linguistic skills has stirred positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Angel Obinim, the daughter of Bishop Daniel Obinim and Florence Obinim, has courted attention following her latest public appearance at her father's church on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Bishop Obinim's daughter, Angel Obinim, speaks impeccable Spanish at her father's church event on December 31, 2025.

Bishop Obinim recently held a crossover service at the Tema branch of his International God's Way Church in Accra.

The controversial pastor's family, including his wife, Florence and their children, were present to worship with various church members for their final service in 2025.

Bishop Obinim's family returned to Ghana from Spain in August 2025 to celebrate his birthday.

They were seen in viral videos bonding as the pastor picked them up from the airport.

Angel Obinim speaks Spanish in church

In a viral video shared on TikTok on Thursday, January 1, 2026, Bishop Obinim called on his daughter, Angel, to join him on the big stage in front of his congregation.

The prophet shared a warm hug with his daughter, who had appeared shy before he prayed for a female church member and her daughter, who had shared their testimony on stage.

Bishop Obinim later called on Angel to speak to the congregation in the Spanish language she had learned from her many years abroad.

The prophet's shy daughter appeared hesitant at first, as she casually flashed a bright smile before speaking Spanish, which she translated into English at her proud father's request.

Angel later became Bishop Obinim's translator at the crossover service, translating his heartwarming message to the congregation from Twi to Spanish.

Florence Obinim curses critics over surgery allegations

Angel's appearance at Bishop Obinim's church service event comes days after Florence Obinim cursed her critics over allegations about her undergoing cosmetic surgery to enhance her looks.

In a video that surfaced on December 30, 2025, the veteran gospel singer held onto a bottle of anointing oil as she prayed for her critics to incur God's wrath.

Florence Obinim and her children return to Ghana to celebrate her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim's birthday.

The video of Florence Obinim cursing her critics stirred heated debate on social media, with many Ghanaians calling her out for her actions, despite being a pastor’s wife.

Angel Obinim's Spanish-speaking video excites Ghanaians

Footage of Angel Obinim speaking Spanish at her father's church event has garnered significant attention on social media.

The comment section was flooded with positive reactions from Ghanaians who expressed surprise and admiration for the pastor's daughter's fluency in Spanish.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nicholas Ansong Peter commented:

"God bless Angel, the last born 🙏 ❤️."

Nelly wrote:

"This is beautiful 🥰."

Celebaby said:

"Aww, God bless this family."

Florence Obinim responds to husband's criticisms

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Florence Obinim responded to criticism from her husband over her social media activities amid controversy.

In an interview with actress Nayas 1, the gospel singer recounted a stern warning she had received from Bishop Obinim a few years ago.

Florence Obinim also said she was surprised by her husband's remarks since he was the one who encouraged her return to social media.

