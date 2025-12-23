A blogger known as A Town TV Gh visited Pakoso Cemetery in the Ashanti Region to verify claims that Daddy Lumba was buried there

During the trip, he went to the Asante Akyem Agogo Cemetery and visited the clearly marked grave of late highlife musician Kofi B

The TikTok blogger appealed to Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanin to make the musician’s burial site more visible to his many fans

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A well-known TikTok blogger, A Town TV Gh, has sparked an online conversation after visiting the Ashanti Region to investigate reports about the resting place of Charles Kwadwo Fosu, aka Daddy Lumba.

A Ghanaian blogger tours Ashanti cemeteries in search of Daddy Lumba's final resting place. Image credit: Daddy Lumba & A Town TV Gh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The blogger said that some people thought Daddy Lumba was buried at the Pakoso Cemetery.

A Town TV Gh, wanting to know if this was true or not, went to the cemetery to find the musician's grave.

After a careful search, he said that he had not found any grave or marker related to Daddy Lumba there.

Blogger searches for Daddy Lumba’s grave location

In a widely shared TikTok video, the blogger expressed frustration at not being able to find the grave.

He wondered why the final resting place of such an important musician was not better known to the public.

The blogger also said many fans of Daddy Lumba would visit his grave to honour him if they knew where it was.

Check the trending TikTok video below:

Daddy Lumba's grave: Blogger visits Kofi B

During his visit to the Ashanti Region, the blogger went to the Asante Akyem Agogo Cemetery, the resting place of the late highlife musician Kofi Boakye, aka Kofi B.

He made note of how easy it was for fans to find and recognise the legendary musician's grave.

The blogger asked the Abusuapanin of Daddy Lumba’s family to think about making the late musician’s grave location just as public.

He said this would let fans visit, take pictures, and honour Daddy Lumba’s memory, just like they continued to do for Kofi B.

Reactions to blogger hunting for Daddy Lumba

The video has caused different reactions on the internet.

Some agreed that the location of the grave should be public, while others felt that the family’s privacy should be respected.

Fans also debated where the line should be drawn between public interest and family wishes.

Check out some comments below:

Lady Cash commented:

"You want to see it for what exactly."

Abena Adepa commented:

"Hmmmm but like joke this is serious paa o .what really killed lumba and where at all is Lumba."

Gazetted Eno Brepomaaa commented:

"Come to Nsuta Eko. You will see Daddy Lumba's tomb 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣."

Edna commented:

"Awww so sad."

Vinicious Junior Kankan commented:

"Do something you want to do, you can't see 😏."

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu clears the air on rumours surrounding Daddy Lumba's funeral, sparking further controversy. Image credit: @plus1tv, @getinfomedia

Source: TikTok

Abusuapanin keeps Daddy Lumba’s burial place secret

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, sparked fresh controversy after addressing rumours surrounding the late musician’s burial following his December 13 funeral.

Speaking more than a week after the event, he dismissed claims that the body on display was not that of the highlife legend and explained that the decision to keep the final resting place concealed was taken after threats.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh