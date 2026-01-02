Nana Ama McBrown and her ex-husband Maxwell Mensah attended the actress's mother, Cecilia Agyenim Boateng's 70th birthday party on January 1, 2026

In a viral video, the celebrated Kumawood actress's ex-husband and her mother had a friendly interaction with each other at a private family celebration

Maxwell Mensah's interaction with Nana Ama McBrown's mother came weeks after the actress confirmed they had divorced after 12 years of marriage

Maxwell Mawu Mensah, the ex-husband of actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown, reunited with his former mother-in-law, Cecilia Agyenim Boateng, at a private family event on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

Maxwell Mensah flaunts his close bond with Nana Ama McBrown's mother, Cecilia Agyenim Boateng, at her birthday party on January 1, 2026. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown, @akwasi_amoako1/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Maxwell and McBrown were present at the 70th birthday celebration of the TV personality's mother, Cecilia Agyenim Boateng, held in Accra.

Friends and family members of the veteran Kumawood actress were also present at the plush event to celebrate the milestone.

Maxwell and McBrown's sighting marked a rare public appearance for the couple days after the Onua Showtime host announced their divorce live on air.

McBrown officially announces divorce from Maxwell

In an interview with TV presenter Cookie Tee on TV3's 'New Day' morning show on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, McBrown confirmed that her marriage to Maxwell Mawu Mensah had ended after 12 years.

She explained that she and her ex-husband had been divorced for over two years and three months and that she had decided to keep it private until her public announcement

According to McBrown, her decision to end her marriage was very difficult and necessary for her and her ex-husband.

The Onua Showtime host emphasised that she and her ex-husband agreed to a mutual and amicable split, and clarified that there was no animosity between them.

She praised Maxwell, stating that he had never insulted or maltreated her during their 12-year marriage.

The veteran actress stated that she and Maxwell only argued on one occasion during their trip to Brazil to watch the 2014 World Cup, with her ex-husband later apologising for the incident.

She added that she and her ex-husband had a cordial relationship and were focused on co-parenting their daughter, Maxin Maushi McBrown.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama McBrown announcing her divorce from Maxwell Mawu Mensah is below:

Maxwell bonds with McBrown's mother

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Maxwell was spotted shaking hands with McBrown's mother and wishing her a happy New Year.

The Hisense brand ambassador's former husband and his ex-mother-in-law appeared to be cordial with each other as they had a brief interaction before the latter sat down at the table to enjoy the festivities at the event.

Nana Ama McBrown and her ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, share moments at her mother's 70th birthday party. Photo source: @maxmens, @zesuzacateringservices

Source: Instagram

Maxwell later bonded with his daughter Maxin before interacting with another attendee while McBrown performed a song with a musical band at the birthday celebration event.

The TikTok video of Maxwell Mensah's interaction with Nana Ama McBrown's mother at the birthday party is below:

McBrown meets viral TikToker Wofa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that McBrown met TikToker Wofa for the first time during his appearance on Onua Showtime.

In a video, the actress and the internet sensation were applauded by the audience as they shared a heartwarming moment.

McBrown's encounter with Wofa on McBrown's Onua Showtime triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh