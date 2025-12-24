A video of the late Ghanaian businesswoman Hajia4040 and comedian Funny Face resurfaced on social media, drawing renewed public attention

In the clip, Funny Face was seen excitedly hyping Hajia4040 and calling her “my girl for years,” while she responded playfully, showing their close bond

Blogger Hypemaster claimed the late Hajia4040 was Funny Face’s first girlfriend, a statement that sparked conversation online

A Kasoa-based businesswoman popularly known as Hajia 40-40 reportedly died on December 22, 2025.

She was a prominent Ghanaian businesswoman and social media personality, and her death was announced in an emotional video shared on TikTok by Qwaachi, the father of Ghanaian musician Foto Copy.

Video of Hajia 40-40 and Funny Face surfaces

A video of Ghanaian comedian Funny Face and the late businesswoman Hajia 40-40 was recently shared by the well-known blogger Hypemaster.

The video, which has quickly spread online, shows a cheerful interaction between the two.

In the video, Funny Face enthusiastically hypes up Hajia4040, repeatedly shouting her name, "Hajia4040, Hajia4040, Hajia4040, that’s my longtime girl.

Hajia4040 responded with equal excitement, repeating “funny, funny, funny, funny” in a joyful and playful tone, further adding to the video’s infectious energy.

His excitement and care for her were obvious, reflecting a friendship that fans have enjoyed for years.

Hajia4040 responded with similar enthusiasm, repeating Funny Face’s name joyfully, which added to the video's lively feel.

The video reminded people of Hajia 40-40’s energetic personality and the lively attitude she brought to her work.

Watch the trending TikTok video of Hajia4040 and Funny Face below:

This exchange shows how social media lets celebrities and public figures share fun moments with their fans.

Funny Face is known for his comedy and energy, but Hajia4040’s charm and warmth in the video were equally captivating.

Ghanaian Snapchat influencer found dead

Social media was plunged into mourning after reports emerged that Netherlands-based Ghanaian TikTok and Snapchat creator Landlord had passed away.

News of the content creator's death was announced during a livestream hosted by popular TikToker Ashanti Queen on December 17, 2025.

The death of the Amsterdam-based content creator, who was widely known as a diehard Sarkodie superfan, stirred sad reactions on social media.

Miguel Ribeiro Fiifi Brandful reported dead

Miguel Ribeiro Fiifi Brandful, the Fante man from a viral 2020 traditional wedding video, has passed away.

Former Ghanaian diplomat Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi announced his death in an emotional post on December 17, 2025.

Many Ghanaians, including Miguel Ribeiro Fiifi Brandful's friends, took to social media to mourn his death.

Hajia 40-40's friend claims she was poisoned

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an alleged Dubai-based friend of late TikToker Hajia 40-40 has addressed rumours that she was poisoned to death by her friends in Ghana.

Speaking with popular TikToker Captain Caesar, he narrated how he had built a close bond with the deceased entrepreneur dating back to 2009.

Gucci and Captain Caesar discussed the reports of her being poisoned and warned Ghanaians to be careful of the kinds of friends they keep, as they might not have their best interests at heart.

