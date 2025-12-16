Alexander Afenyo Markin’s Mother Grabs Spotlight at Son’s Event in Winneba, Video Delights Ghanaians
- Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin stirred emotional reactions after he made a rare public appearance with his mother, Mrs Aba Markin
- The dup appeared at the commissioning of a new library and ICT centre in Winneba, earning admiration from Ghanaians online
- The three-time Effutu MP commissioned the R. C. Ekem Library & ICT Centre alongside party leaders and constituents on December 15, 2025
The minority leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, stirred emotional reactions online after he proudly showed off his mother at a recent event.
The Member of Parliament for Effutu in the Central Region appeared together with his mother at the commissioning of a new project in his constituency.
Accompanied by other party bigwigs and several constituents, the three-time MP commissioned a new library and Information & Communication Technology (ICT) centre for his constituents.
The MP shared photos from the ceremony on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on November 16, 2025 with a caption detailing the utility of the centre to the people of Winneba.
“Yesterday, I commissioned the R. C. Ekem Library & ICT Centre, a state-of-the-art learning centre at Lowcost, Winneba. The centre provides a welcoming space for learning, research, and community engagement while promoting knowledge in ICT. 🦌,” he wrote.
Afenyo Markin’s mother steals show at event
Aside from his party bigwigs and constituents, Alexander Afenyo-Markin was accompanied by a special guest to the commissioning.
His mother, Mrs Aba Markin, appeared at the event and was spotted proudly seated behind her son.
A video seen by YEN.com.gh showed Mrs Markin being acknowledged at the event.
Dressed in a colourful attire that stood out, she got to her feet as the crowd gave her a warm welcome.
The controversial politician was also spotted beaming with pride as his mother was introduced to the gathered crowd.
