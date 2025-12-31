Akosua Serwaa, an ex-romantic partner of the late Aseibu Amanfi, has publicly reacted to the news of his untimely demise

In a video, the late highlife legend's baby mama detailed their relationship and how his lifestyle caused their split

Aseibu Amanfi's ex-partner also addressed speculations about the number of children the music icon had before his death

Akosua Serwaa, a baby mama and ex-partner of the legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Aseibu Amanfi, has broken her silence following his death on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

The Ghanaian music industry was recently sent into a state of mourning after news emerged that Aseibu Amanfi had passed away after a short illness.

Kofi first announced the tragic news with an old video of the veteran musician singing one of his classic songs.

His death evoked sadness among many Ghanaian music lovers who mourned him with glowing tributes on social media.

What happened to highlife legend Aseibu Amanfi?

Moments after the news of Aseibu Amanfi's passing went viral, his close associate, Odehyieba Keff, confirmed the sad news in a video.

According to Odehyieba Keff, a guitarist and singer who used to play with Aseibu Amanfi, the highlife veteran had been ill for some time and had even solicited help online for his upkeep.

Aseibu Amanfi was celebrated for several hit songs, including Kakra Bɛka Wo, Bamaso, and Kanawu, which earned him a lasting place in Ghana’s highlife music history books.

Watch the Facebook video confirming Aseibu Amanfi's death below:

Aseibu's baby mama speaks after his demise

In an interview with the blogger Day By Day channel, Akosua Serwaa recounted her past romantic relationship with the late Aseibu.

She shared that she and the late highlife legend lived together as a couple for eight years and welcomed two children without ever getting married.

She stated that Aseibu's death had saddened her, as the deceased had informed her and their children about his health issues days before he passed.

Akosua noted that she received the news of her ex-partner's death a day after their children visited him while he was seeking treatment at the hospital.

She stated that Aseibu had planned on marrying her during their relationship, but due to his alleged womanising lifestyle, she ended their relationship.

She said:

"We lived together as a couple for eight years and welcomed two children. He always thought of marrying me, but you know the lifestyle of music band members. So if you cannot cope with their behaviours, you have to leave."

"They womanise wherever they go. When I saw what was happening, I ended things with him. His (Aseibu Amanfi) womanising ways were too much."

Akosua explained she quit her relationship with the late highlife legend to avoid the unnecessary drama that came with his lifestyle and to preserve her life.

She noted that the late Aseibu had a close relationship with their two daughters and took care of their needs while he was alive.

The late singer's baby mama explained why she failed to visit her ex-partner while he was at the hospital.

Akosua noted that she was currently married to another man, with whom Aseibu regularly communicated and was not eligible to perform any widowhood rites before his burial.

She claimed that the late music legend had many children and that they would appear publicly after his sudden demise.

The YouTube video of Aseibu Amanfi's baby mama, Akosua Serwaa, speaking after his death is below:

Aseibu's baby mama's remarks stir reactions

