Osei Kwame Despite finally spoke out after months of rumours linking him to occult practices, setting the record straight

The business mogul addressed controversies surrounding Daddy Lumba’s family and the false narratives that dragged his name into the debate

Kwame Despite opened up about his wealth, vast salt factory, charitable work, and why he believed his name had been unfairly targeted by gossip

Ghanaian businessman and CEO of the Despite Media Group, Osei Kwame Despite, has finally broken his silence after being dragged into claims that he is involved in occult practices.

The rumours came in the wake of controversies surrounding the late music legend Daddy Lumba and disputes between his two legal wives.

Because of his close ties with the late musician, some people took the opportunity to spread false stories about him.

Known for being quiet and reserved, Despite said he had had enough and decided to speak out.

Kwame Despite expressed displeasure over false claims

In a rare audio clip, he addressed the accusations directly.

“Sometimes what I hear about me on social media just leaves me in disbelief,” he said. “I even ask myself, is this really the same person they are talking about?”

He then highlighted his business accomplishments, pointing to his vast salt factory, which spans about 700 acres.

Even though over 600 people work there daily, harvesting salt from the sea.

“So when I earn money, what’s news about it? What’s wrong if I buy a car or take care of myself?” he asked.

Kwame Despite reacted to occultism allegations

The businessman also spoke about his charitable work, including blood donation drives he organised through his media platforms to support the Ghana Blood Bank.

Despite saying it hurts that false claims of occultism overshadow his good deeds.

“I am not a bad person,” he emphasised. “I am not involved in any of the things people are gossiping about. I’ve worked very hard for years, and my success comes from dedication and honest work.”

Through his message, Kwame Despite hopes to clear his name and remind Ghanaians to focus on facts rather than rumours.

His story shows that hard work, philanthropy, and integrity should be recognised, and that success should never be twisted into false narratives.

Source: YEN.com.gh