Veteran Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has reacted to new allegations of an affair with Bishop Daniel Obinim after his wife, Florence Obinim, received harsh criticisms over her new makeover.

Benedicta Gafah refutes affair rumours with Bishop Obinim amid criticism of Florence Obinim’s physical transformation. Photo source: @empress_dictabee, @smartghanatv, Bishop Obinim Ministries/Facebook

Source: TikTok

On Sunday, December 21, 2025, Florence Obinim, who returned to Ghana from Spain several months ago, held a TikTok live session to promote an upcoming event at her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim's church.

In a video, Florence Obinim flaunted her slim figure in a beautiful red dress as she extended invitations to Ghanaians to attend the event at the church in Tema, Accra.

The gospel singer also showed off her new facial look as she expressed her excitement. The footage of her new look garnered harsh remarks from many fans online, who expressed concern for her well-being.

Others also accused Florence of undergoing body enhancement surgeries to look younger amid several allegations about her marriage.

Benedicta Gafah dismisses rumoured affair with Obinim

On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, Benedicta Gafah took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself flaunting her beauty as she stepped out in town and hung out with an Asian woman.

The renowned actress accompanied the video with a short message to express her pride in being a Ghanaian living in Africa.

She wrote:

"I just love being an African. Ghanaian to be precise."

Her TikTok post garnered mixed reactions from her fans and critics in the comment section, who accused her of being responsible for Florence Obinim's current predicament because of her rumoured affair with the gospel singer's husband, Daniel Obinim.

Some critics also claimed that she had 'pressured' the musician into allegedly undergoing cosmetic surgeries to enhance her looks.

Oboy Siki shares allegations about Bishop Daniel Obinim and Benedicta Gafah's rumoured relationship. Photo source: @BenedictaGafah, @BishopDanielObinim

Source: Instagram

The negative comments did not go down well with Benedicta, who expressed her disapproval of the accusations levelled against her.

The actress also dismissed allegations of being in a secret romantic affair with Bishop Obinim or any married man, stating that she was currently in a relationship with her partner.

Benedicta also cautioned netizens against mocking Florence Obinim over her new look.

She wrote:

"Seeing my comments session being flooded with her name is quite uncomfortable and utterly disrespectful. I have my own man, and I am not interested in anybody’s man. I do believe she loves the way she looks. Let’s keep it respectful here. Merry Christmas 💕."

Benedicta Gafah's rumoured relationship with Obinim

In early 2025, long-standing rumours about Benedicta Gafah being in a romantic relationship with Bishop Obinim resurfaced, prompting a swift response from the latter's wife, Florence Obinim.

In a video, the gospel singer, speaking from Spain, expressed her displeasure with the rumours about her husband being romantically linked to another woman.

Florence Obinim denied the rumours, stating that Bishop Obinim had not secretly added a second wife and that he had not informed her about any second marriage.

She called on Ghanaians to allow Benedicta Gafah to rest and stop associating her with her husband.

The celebrated actress and Bishop Obinim have also publicly denied the allegations on several occasions.

Benedicta's response to Obinim rumours stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Wadragou commented:

"Ah, Madam, don’t explain yourself. I am here to defend you."

Jkm said:

"Because of you, someone is now looking like hmm 😂."

Kyeraa Sarah wrote:

"Are you the one giving someone pressure 🤣?"

Bishop Obinim reacts to criticisms against Florence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Obinim reacted to the criticisms against Florence Obinim over her physical transformation.

In a video, the controversial pastor blasted critics for involving his marriage in their criticisms of his wife.

Bishop Obinim also criticised Florence Obinim for ignoring his advice to stay away from social media to avoid trolls.

