NDC Flagbearer Race: Haruna Iddrisu, Ato Forson, Asiedu Nketia in Tight Contest

A new Global InfoAnalytics poll shows Haruna Iddrisu leading the NDC flagbearer race with 26% support, followed by Ato Forson and Asiedu Nketia

The race to succeed John Mahama has intensified, with three top contenders dominating the party’s upcoming 2027 presidential primary

In a scenario where other key candidates step aside, Ato Forson emerges as the clear frontrunner with 48% support

The race to succeed President John Mahama within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is intensifying, with a new poll by Global InfoAnalytics showing a close contest among three top contenders ahead of the party's upcoming flagbearer primary.

According to a new poll released by Global InfoAnalytics, the NDC's impending flagbearer primary has evolved into a three-horse race between two Cabinet ministers and the national chairman of the party.

The Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, emerge as frontrunners in the race to replace John Mahama. credit: UGC.

The poll, published on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, indicates that the Minister for Education and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, is in the lead with 26 per cent support, a decline from the 29 per cent he recorded in October 2025.

Ghana's Finance Minister and MP for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has moved into second place, garnering 23 per cent, an increase from the 18 per cent he secured in the last poll.

Coming in third place in the Global InfoAnalytics polls is the current national chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who polled 22 per cent, a decrease of 2 per cent in the October survey.

Other aspirants in NDC flagbearer race

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the vice president of Ghana, placed fourth, securing 11 per cent support, while the chief of staff at the presidency, Julius Debrah, came fifth with 7 per cent.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, placed sixth with 6 per cent support. The board chairman of the Ghana Commercial Bank, Professor Joshua Alabi, garnered 3 per cent, and the Minister for Food and Agriculture and MP for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku, had 2 per cent.

The Global InfoAnalytics polls also indicated that in a scenario where the vice president, Haruna Iddrisu, Julius Debrah, and Okudzeto Ablakwa do not contest, Dr Ato Forson would emerge as the clear frontrunner in the NDC flagbearer race.

If this scenario occurs, the finance minister would lead with 48 per cent support ahead of Asiedu Nketia, who would secure 41 per cent, with Professor Alabi and Eric Opoku recording 6 and 5 per cent, respectively.

The NDC is likely to elect a new presidential candidate in 2027 ahead of the 2028 general elections in line with the party's constitution.

The party recently released guidelines for the election of new executives from the branch, constituency to the regional levels, beginning in 2026.

Reactions to poll on NDC flagbearer race

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the polls on the highly anticipated NDC flagbearer primary.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Mudazy Siruzy said:

"Ato is slow like a tortoise. He is moving slowly, climbing to the top. Just watch him."

@Sahad Maiga Dawud also said:

"At the end of the day, Asiedu Nketia will be the flagbearer and either Ato or Haruna as his vice."

@Ibrahim Hamza commented:

"Haruna for president, Ato for vice president, my wish and prayer."

The Krontihene of Akyem Asuom, Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-dade III, advises NDC Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah, to shelve his presidential ambitions. Photo credit: UGC.

Asiedu Nketiah urged to shelve presidential ambition

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Krontihene of Akyem Asuom, Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-dade III, had urged Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to withdraw from the NDC flagbearer race to preserve party unity.

He described Nketiah as the new 'family head' of the NDC following the passing of John Jerry Rawlings.

The chief warned that internal competition could divide the ruling party and hurt its chances of defeating the NPP in the 2028 election.

