Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Kelvyn Boy Carried Onto Stage After Accident Leaves Him Unable to Walk
Celebrities

Kelvyn Boy Carried Onto Stage After Accident Leaves Him Unable to Walk

by  Blessed Antwi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • Kelvyn Boy had to be physically carried onto the stage by his team because he could not walk due to an ankle injury he sustained in a car accident in late December 2025
  • During the performance, he tried to stand but was visibly limping and struggling to put weight on his injured leg
  • The video sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising his dedication and others urging him to rest and prioritise his health

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

A video that has been widely circulated on TikTok has sparked immense reactions after it showed Ghanaian musician Kelvyn Boy being physically carried onto a stage to perform at an event.

Kelvyn Boy, Ghana, Accident, Concert, Bhim Nation, TikTok
Kelvyn Boy makes a stage appearance despite an ankle injury from an accident. Image credit: kelvybboymusic & Ruky
Source: Instagram

In the viral video, a group of men can be seen lifting the singer and carefully placing him on a couch on stage while the audience looks on.

The move was necessary because the artist was unable to walk properly after sustaining an ankle injury in a recent accident.

Read also

Sika Official opens up about surviving terrifying accident on Accra-Kumasi road

Despite his condition, Kelvyn Boy made a determined effort to honour the performance booking, a gesture.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Right after being seated, the singer tried to stand up by himself. Unfortunately, it was quickly obvious that he was having a hard time.

Injured Kelvyn Boy struggles to perform

He was seen limping heavily on stage, struggling to maintain his balance or put any pressure on the injured leg.

The visible discomfort in the video has made quite a few fans take fright and wonder if he is in the right condition to perform at this stage of his recovery.

The opinions on social media have been quite different.

Some fans even praised Kelvyn Boy for his dedication and resilience.

Watch the sad video of Kelvin Boy on TikTok below:

However, others thought it was the wrong decision to let him perform in such a condition.

What happened to Kelvyn Boy?

In late December 2025, Kelvyn Boy, one of Ghana's top musicians, narrowly escaped death in a serious accident.

Read also

Osei Kwame Despite opens up on how he turned deportation into success

The incident took place before December 23, when his condition and recovery were first reported.

Kelvyn Boy was walking behind Centre Point Mall in Accra, close to a sidewalk.

A car lost control while reversing and went straight at him.

In his words, it would have been a tragic ending if not for the two guys from his crew who saw it coming and got him out of the way just in time.

Kelvyn Boy, however, broke his ankle in the accident and thus had to miss a few shows.

In his statement, he thanked God for being alive, apologised to the fans and promoters he let down and said that he wished to keep doing his work, even if it was with the help of crutches.

Sika Official accident, Sika Official news, Accra-Kumasi road accident, Ghanaian blogger news, Nkawkaw accident, Ghana social media personality, St. Joseph Hospital treatment
Ghanaian blogger and social media personality, Sika Official, survives scary road accident on the Accra to Kumasi road. Image credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1
Source: TikTok

Blogger Sika Official injured in ghastly accident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian blogger Sika Official recounted how he narrowly survived a ghastly accident on the Accra–Kumasi road that left him crippled in one leg.

Read also

Associate of UK-based lady King Paluta insulted in London speaks on incident, video

The social media personality said he and a friend were trapped and helpless after the early-morning crash, which occurred near Nkawkaw on August 11, 2025.

In a viral Twitter post shared on December 31, Sika Official said the accident left him in serious pain and feeling depressed, but added that he was now doing better.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Editorial Assistant at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5-years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him on blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Jen wilson Maine cabin masters Maria elvira murillo Lola tungs Category b schools