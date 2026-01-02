Kelvyn Boy had to be physically carried onto the stage by his team because he could not walk due to an ankle injury he sustained in a car accident in late December 2025

During the performance, he tried to stand but was visibly limping and struggling to put weight on his injured leg

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising his dedication and others urging him to rest and prioritise his health

A video that has been widely circulated on TikTok has sparked immense reactions after it showed Ghanaian musician Kelvyn Boy being physically carried onto a stage to perform at an event.

Kelvyn Boy makes a stage appearance despite an ankle injury from an accident. Image credit: kelvybboymusic & Ruky

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, a group of men can be seen lifting the singer and carefully placing him on a couch on stage while the audience looks on.

The move was necessary because the artist was unable to walk properly after sustaining an ankle injury in a recent accident.

Despite his condition, Kelvyn Boy made a determined effort to honour the performance booking, a gesture.

Right after being seated, the singer tried to stand up by himself. Unfortunately, it was quickly obvious that he was having a hard time.

Injured Kelvyn Boy struggles to perform

He was seen limping heavily on stage, struggling to maintain his balance or put any pressure on the injured leg.

The visible discomfort in the video has made quite a few fans take fright and wonder if he is in the right condition to perform at this stage of his recovery.

The opinions on social media have been quite different.

Some fans even praised Kelvyn Boy for his dedication and resilience.

Watch the sad video of Kelvin Boy on TikTok below:

However, others thought it was the wrong decision to let him perform in such a condition.

What happened to Kelvyn Boy?

In late December 2025, Kelvyn Boy, one of Ghana's top musicians, narrowly escaped death in a serious accident.

The incident took place before December 23, when his condition and recovery were first reported.

Kelvyn Boy was walking behind Centre Point Mall in Accra, close to a sidewalk.

A car lost control while reversing and went straight at him.

In his words, it would have been a tragic ending if not for the two guys from his crew who saw it coming and got him out of the way just in time.

Kelvyn Boy, however, broke his ankle in the accident and thus had to miss a few shows.

In his statement, he thanked God for being alive, apologised to the fans and promoters he let down and said that he wished to keep doing his work, even if it was with the help of crutches.

Ghanaian blogger and social media personality, Sika Official, survives scary road accident on the Accra to Kumasi road. Image credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1

Source: TikTok

Blogger Sika Official injured in ghastly accident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian blogger Sika Official recounted how he narrowly survived a ghastly accident on the Accra–Kumasi road that left him crippled in one leg.

The social media personality said he and a friend were trapped and helpless after the early-morning crash, which occurred near Nkawkaw on August 11, 2025.

In a viral Twitter post shared on December 31, Sika Official said the accident left him in serious pain and feeling depressed, but added that he was now doing better.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh