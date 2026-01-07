Young Don has come clean about his alleged health issues and deportation from the US amid online debates among Ghanaians

In a video, the social media personality admitted to faking his health issues and detailed the reasons behind his fake scheme

Young Don's latest remarks about his alleged health problems have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Controversial Ghanaian social media personality Young Don has recanted his recent claims of suffering health issues from a car accident in the US amid online debate.

Young Don shares the truth behind his fake health claims and US deportation rumours on Wednesday, January 7, 2025. Photo source: @youngdon640

Source: Instagram

On Friday, January 2, 2026, Young Don returned to social media after a hiatus of nearly seven months, since July 2025.

The controversial social commentator went off social media several months ago after previously sharing the news of a leg injury he sustained in a serious car accident.

He also shared his plans to embark on some evangelical works after his recovery.

Young Don speaks about his health issues

In an audio recording shared by UK-based TikToker Gucci Derkyi on Thursday, January 1, 2026, Young Don claimed that his health condition had worsened.

The social commentator noted that doctors informed him that they needed to amputate one of his legs due to the severity of the injury he suffered in the accident in 2025.

Young Don stated that he risked losing his other leg if he failed to undergo the medical surgery. He noted that his health problems had affected his finances and that he had become bankrupt.

He stated that his family members had also withdrawn their financial support and regularly complained about how he was burdening them with his health issues.

Young Don noted that he was facing death and appealed to Ghanaians for financial support to recover from his current predicament.

In a subsequent TikTok live session, the social media personality noted that he was stranded in Johannesburg, South Africa, after travelling there to seek medical attention for his health problems.

Young Don apologised to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, his former rival Bishop Ajagurajah over his past utterances towards them.

The TikTok video of Young Don speaking about his alleged health issues is below:

Young Don denies battling health problems

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page on Wednesday, January 7, 2025, Young Don noted that he had never suffered any severe illness and showed his National ID to prove that he had returned to Ghana.

The social media personality slammed his critics, including Twene Jonas and Ajagurajah, who claimed responsibility for his downfall after he announced his alleged health issues.

He threatened to take drastic action against any individual who would attempt to locate and cause him physical harm.

Young Don issues an emotional apology to Otumfuo and Ghanaians over past insults amid his health woes. Photo source: @youngdon640, @opemsuoradio, @akoto_trends

Source: TikTok

Young Don denied claims of being deported from the US, stating that he had travelled to South Africa to spend time with his romantic partner and would return in February.

The social commentator noted that he returned to Ghana for business and intentionally pretended to be ill to monitor the reactions of Ghanaians, whom he claimed to be smarter than.

He noted that he did not receive any donations from people who expressed concern for his well-being after he faked his sickness.

The TikTok video of Young Don denying his health problems claims is below:

Young Don's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Salisu Mohammed commented:

"I said it already. This guy is a settings guy."

Kofiboateng745 said:

"We said it was settings, but they didn't believe."

Lawrence wrote:

"But Ajagurajah said he is the cause of everything 🤣."

LLBEEMA commented:

"Where you are walking now is Gauteng province, South Africa, bruh 😂. Settings boy oye fast."

Twene Jonas speaks on Young Don's problems

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas spoke on Young Don's alleged health issues and deportation from the US.

In a video, the social commentator claimed to have predicted his colleague's forceful removal from the US.

Twene Jonas also slammed his Young Don for mimicking his gimmick on social media without adhering to the law.

Source: YEN.com.gh