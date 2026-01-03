Actress Nana Ama McBrown has introduced her youngest sister, Whitney, at their mother's 70th birthday party

The family celebration on January 1, 2026, featured warm interactions, including McBrown's cordial moment with ex-husband Maxwell Mensah

The actress' youngest sister also caught attention as she dazzled attendees with her joyful presence

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown was recently spotted showing off her youngest sister, Whitney, in a video on social media.

The star actress introduced Whitney, her last-born sibling, during a family celebration in Accra to mark their mother, Cecilia Agyenim Boateng's, birthday.

Madam Cecilia Agyenim Boateng turned 70 years old on Thursday, January 1, 2026, and had a big birthday party thrown in her honour.

The party saw many family and friends in attendance, including McBrown's ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, who was spotted shaking hands with the actress' mother and wishing her a happy New Year.

They appeared to be cordial with each other as they had a brief interaction before the latter sat down at the table to enjoy the festivities at the event.

Maxwell later bonded with his daughter Maxin before interacting with another attendee while McBrown performed a song with a musical band at the birthday celebration event.

The TikTok video of Maxwell Mensah's interaction with Nana Ama McBrown's mother at the birthday party is below:

McBrown shows off her youngest sister

Aside from Maxwell's appearance at the party, McBrown's youngest sister was one of the many attractions.

The Onua Showtime presenter, who was the MC for the occasion, listed the different types of food available for guests. She then called Whitney for a chat and mentioned that she was the youngest of her mother.

"This is out last born oo. She is the last born of our mother. Whitney I'm talking to you. I'm introducing you tom people, you know. This is my little sister."

Standing beside her sister, the pretty-looking Whitney was full of smiles as she waved to the camera. She looked elegant in long African braids, stylish sunglasses, and wore a different set of earrings, necklaces, and bracelets to complete her look.

