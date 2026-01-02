Ras Nene, in videos that surfaced on social media, was spotted walking casually on the streets of Nima in a simple outfit

The famous Kumasi-based actor was recorded while he strolled the streets of the town in a black sleeveless top and jeans shorts

Ghanaians who saw the video were pleased to see how simple the actor's lifestyle was and praised him for his down-to-earth nature and approach to life

Popular Kumasi-based actor Ras Nene was spotted walking through the streets of Nima, Accra, in a simple outfit.

Videos shared on social media showed him dressed in a black sleeveless top and jeans shorts as he moved casually through the neighborhood.

His presence attracted attention, with many residents gathering to greet him. Several videos captured the warm reception he received as people interacted with him and shared jokes.

The actor, known for his comic roles, blended effortlessly with the crowd, exchanging friendly gestures with those who approached him.

Many Ghanaians who saw the videos online praised Ras Nene for his humility. Fans expressed admiration for his simple lifestyle, highlighting how he remains relatable despite his success.

His reputation as a down-to-earth figure has earned him respect over the years, and his recent appearance in Nima reinforced this perception.

Ras Nene has previously spoken about why he chooses to live humbly. In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, he explained that humility has played a key role in his life and career.

He believes arrogance brings no benefits, while a modest approach to life creates more opportunities.

The actor has shared that his humble nature has led to unexpected blessings. He has received financial gifts from people who appreciate the way he carries himself. He also enjoys helping others, finding joy in acts of service. He believes there is a special reward in being kind and tries to practice this every day.

Ghanaians react to video of Ras Nene in Nima

@Sweet Poizyn said:

“As I travel small wey aka cme ma hood😭😭 awan meet him badly.”

@jacksonrider526(Ghost) wrote:

“This guy is super humble God bless him for his humbleness 🙏❤️🙏.”

@arafatgimbaimoru commented:

“Likee bodyguards in Nima be like 10,000 .😂😂😂😂😂”

@Commander wicked said:

“Nice one brother, and welcome to Nima.”

@shareflion said:

“This man no be serious for once walahi 😂.”

@yung_brave7 said:

“Once a ghetto boy, always a ghetto boy💓.”

@D.MOB2 commented:

“Anyone who hates Likee is confused.”

