Award-winning Ghanaian actor Adu Kofi, popularly known as Agya Koo, has explained why he didn’t shoot the final scenes in the highly anticipated Okomfo Anokye movie.

The veteran Kumawood star, who has featured in over 100 movies, shared the new information in a viral video.

Agya Koo says the Okomfo Anokye movie director told him to shoot a scene without clothes. Photo credit: @agyakoo.

Source: Instagram

Agya Koo discusses Okomfo Anokye raw Scene

Ghanaian movie star Agya Koo explained why he walked off the Okomfo Anokye movie set during production.

In an exclusive interview on Angel FM, he stated that a particular scene in the historic film required his character to bathe without wearing any undergarments while some young girls peeked at him.

Agya Koo said the director instructed him to shoot the scene without any clothes.

"The director told me to shoot the scene while without any clothes because that’s what Okomfo Anokye did. I told him that there wasn’t a camera on Okomfo Anokye at the time, and it wouldn’t be right for me to do that knowing that a lot of people would see the movie," he explained.

The TikTok video of Okomfo Anokye talking about raw scenes in the Okomfo Anokye movie is below:

Reactions to Agya Koo's Okomfo Anokye movie scene

Some social media users have commended Okomfo Anokye for deciding not to shoot a movie without clothes in a viral TikTok video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Adu Neymar commented:

"He is not bragging! Agya is a legend."

Arhkhosuah❤️❤️❤️ stated:

"Okomfo anokye movie no de3 he did very well 🥰🥰."

Kwame kagawa stated:

"Agya I commend you .. that’s the best decision you took back then … the effect would be been enormous today."

SIKA KYE commented:

"Agya koo is still funny 😂."

Kwaku Manu stated:

Agya Koo enjoys a big bowl of fufu on set before his first interview in 2026. Photo credit: @agyakoo.

Source: Facebook

Agya Koo discusses relationship with movie directors

In the trending video, Agya Koo disclosed that he advised the cast and production team to visit the Manhyia Palace for further clarification on the Okomfo Anokye story.

The wealthy actor disclosed that he aimed to make the movie authentic and a credible reference for future generations.

He stated that the producer and director ignored his suggestion, so he walked off the set of what could have been one of the biggest films to place Ghana on the world map.

Agya Koo added that after personally consulting the elders at Manhyia, he returned to brief the team. However, the director insisted the scene be shot as originally planned.

"I asked that we go to Manhyia to find out from the elders because I didn’t know much about the Okomfo Anokye story, but they refused. So, I personally drove to Manhyia, and the elders I met told me it wasn’t appropriate to be on camera with my nakedness," he said.

"They insisted that if I wouldn’t shoot, then they wouldn’t continue the movie, he added, explaining the disagreement that led him to walk off the set without completing his part."

The TikTok video about the director for the Okomfo Anokye movie is below:

Agya Koo talks about his humble beginnings

