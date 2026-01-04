Martin Kpebu critiqued NPP's presidential hopefuls, declaring the party unprepared for the 2028 elections

Kpebu highlights Bawumia's connection to economic hardships as a barrier to his candidacy's appeal

Lawyer suggests introducing fresh candidates like Patrick Yaw Boamah for long-term party success

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not ready to contest and win the 2028 general elections, considering the presidential hopefuls contesting to lead the party.

The lawyer said the calibre and background of the NPP's presidential hopefuls show that the party has failed to reflect on the reasons behind its defeat in the 2024 elections.

Martin Kpebu critiques all the NPP flagbearer aspirants hoping to lead the party in the 2028 general elections.

Martin Kpebu stated that Dr Bawumia, for instance, served as Akufo-Addo's Vice President and was involved in all the economic and governance decisions of that era. He explained that Bawumia's close relationship with Akufo-Addo makes it impossible for him to campaign on a better record, especially after years marked by economic hardship and unpopular policies.

“This whole range of candidates, it tells me one thing: the NPP is not ready for the 2028 election. They are not ready. This is the tone-deaf attitude that got them into opposition in the first place. How can you parade Bawumia? Bawumia, who is a feather with Akufo-Addo? Such a man who helped Akufo-Addo to unleash terror on us, economic doldrums, right? Haircuts, left-right-centre. When… where is he going to get a better record to campaign? You have to bring somebody who is not tainted.”

Martin Kpebu compares NPP flagbearer hopefuls

On the leadership of former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, the lawyer said his temperament issues alone do not make him a serious candidate.

“When it comes to Kennedy Agyapong, you know, he lacks the temperament and everything to be president, so we’ll not waste any more time on that,” he added.

On Dr Bryan Acheampong, the legal practitioner, cited the past controversies surrounding his attempt to acquire state-owned hotels. He insisted that such a record raises concerns about governance and public interest.

“Bryan Acheampong, who wanted to take our hotels for a song. Bryan Acheampong wanted to take our hotels for a song, but for the leadership of Okudzeto, who mobilised Ghanaians. He will loot us dry. Bryan Acheampong will loot us dry,” he stated.

Martin Kpebu stated that even though Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum seems competent, he does not have a national appeal.

“He’s a good guy, but when you’re looking for a president, there must be that spark. He has not postured himself as someone who can be the father of the nation,” he said.

On Kwabena Agyapong, the lawyer said that he was not a viable candidate because his political moment had passed.

“Kwabena Agyapong, I have nothing to say that particularly. It’s just that his time is gone, that’s it,” he stated.

Matin Kpebu said that the NPP could introduce a new candidate like Okaikwei Central MP Patrick Yaw Boamah as a possible long-term investment.

“They should bring the youngster, bring Boamah, so that he will contest the 2028, lose, and then by 2032 everyone will say, ‘Yes, now he’s ripe,’” he stated.

