Mzbel has shared a new update on her ongoing issues on social media with Prophet Fire Oja after filing a police complaint

In a social media post the singer announced the apprehension of the prophet over his serious allegations against her

Many Ghanaians took to the comments section of Mzbel's post to share their reactions to Fire Oja's arrest on social media

Veteran Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has announced the arrest of Prophet Fire Oja on Monday, January 5, 2025, over his allegations about her experience with spiritual leader Ola Maame's "soul travel" practice.

Mzbel and Fire Oja have been embroiled in social media exchanges after the prophet alleged that the singer experienced some severe health issues and was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment after visiting Ola Maame's place for her "soul travel" in 2025.

He also platformed a young lady who claimed to be the singer's former personal assistant, who corroborated his allegations.

The prophet also accused the 16 Years hitmaker of conspiring with Ola Maame to defraud unsuspecting women at her place in Kasoa.

Mzbel denied Fire Oja's claims and called on individuals disseminating the allegations to present their evidence to prove that she had a bad experience with the shaman.

Mzbel petitions police over Fire Oja's allegations

In a TikTok video on Monday, December 29, 2025, Mzbel shared that she got the young lady who claimed to be her former employee arrested over her allegations about her experience at Ola Maame's shrine and threats on her child's life.

The singer noted that the lady was released from police custody on bail after she begged for forgiveness and was instructed to retract her statements on social media.

She stated that the police decided to imprison the lady again after she refused to express remorse following an alleged conversation with a prophet, whom many believed to be Fire Oja.

Mzbel noted that she had petitioned the Ghana Police Service regarding the prophet, whose name she refused to mention directly.

She said he would soon be invited by the police for questioning and face legal action in court.

The TikTok video of Mzbel speaking about her petition to the police after Fire Oja's allegations is below:

Mzbel announces Fire Oja's arrest over allegations

Mzbel took to her official Instagram page to share the video of Fire Oja making the allegations about her "soul travel" experience.

In a message accompanying the video, the veteran musician announced that she had gotten the prophet arrested for making alleged false and defamatory statements about her after lodging a formal complaint with the Ghana Police Service.

She wrote:

"This video contains false and defamatory statements made about me. Following a formal complaint, the individual responsible has been arrested and is currently in police custody pending investigations in accordance with the law."

Mzbel noted that Fire Oja was in police custody pending investigations in accordance with the law and expressed her belief in the rule of law and accountability.

The veteran hiplife singer also added that she would no longer address the issue publicly as long as the police were conducting their investigations.

She wrote:

"I believe in accountability and the rule of law. I will not engage in back-and-forth while the matter is under investigation."

Despite Mzbel's announcement on social media, the Ghana Police Service has yet to issue a public statement on Fire Oja's arrest.

The Instagram post of Mzbel announcing Fire Oja's arrest is below:

Fire Oja's arrest stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Pretty_achiaa commented:

"Good one there. 👏👏👏 This is the right way, not the one you went to the Wulomɔ or Ga shrine with Afia Schwarzenegger’s case."

She_loves_john_dramanimahama said:

"All those prophets prophesying doom and causing fear and panic must all be arrested. Simple."

Caramelchoc1 wrote:

"I would like to know the outcome of this because these charlatans need to be stopped."

