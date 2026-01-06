Dakore Egbuson-Akande and her brother Timini Egbuson have lost their father, Samuel Egbuson in the new year

The veteran Nollywood actress announced the unfortunate news of her father's passing online on Monday, January 5

Numerous Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities sympathised with Dakore Egbuson-Akande on her father's death

Veteran Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande announced the untimely demise of her father, Samuel Egbuson, on Monday, January 5, 2026.

The Nigerian actress shared the tragic news of her father's death in an emotional post on her official Instagram page after her younger brother and actor, Timini Egbuson, shared a similar post.

In her post, Dakore announced that the late Samuel Egbuson passed on Thursday, January 1, 2026 at an unknown age. However, she failed to specify the exact cause of his death.

In an emotional tribute, the veteran actress noted that she was devastated by her father's death but was pleased that he was no longer experiencing pain in the world.

Sharing photos of herself and the late Samuel Egbuson, she expressed gratitude to her late father for the memorable moments he shared with her and her siblings throughout their lives.

She wrote:

"My darling #dakorians 🦅💫💋. My dearest Papa passed away on the 1st of January 2026 🥲🥲🥲. Daddy, may your soul rest in perfect peace and power 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️💔💔💔💔💔."

"I’m so totally heartbroken yet glad that you’re free from pain 🥲. I am grateful for the memories and the laughter, your legacy of excellence that you instilled in my siblings and me, your love for music, and looking fly! ❤️❤️❤️✨✨✨."

Dakore also expressed her undying love for her late father, Samuel Egbuson, despite his untimely demise.

The Nollywood actress appealed to her fans and loved ones to pray for her family as they grieved over the loss of her father in a difficult period.

She remarked:

"Despite the complexity of our family, you are immensely loved and missed beyond comprehension. I love you forever and till infinity and beyond."

"Please say a word of prayer for my Dad and our family at this very difficult time as we grieve this devastating loss. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️ ."

Source: Instagram

Dakore's father's death stirs sad reactions

The news of Dakore's father, Samuel Egbuson's death evoked sad reactions from numerous celebrities, including Stacy Amoateng, Stella Damasus, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng, Patience Ozorkwo, and others who expressed their condolences to the actress and her family.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Stacyamoatenggh commented:

"Aww, my deepest condolences, sis."

Stelladamasus wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace. Praying for you and yours. God will give you the strength and comfort you need."

Dentaa_show remarked:

"Oh no. My condolences, sis."

Patienceozokwo said:

"Praying for God's strength and comfort over you 🙏🏾."

