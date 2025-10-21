Fella Makafui has bonded with her daughter, Island Frimpong, after Medikal and Eazzy welcomed their new child

In a video, the actress and her daughter shared a heartwarming moment while sleeping in bed

Footage of Fella Makafui and Island bonding at their residence has triggered many reactions from fans

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has shown her close bond with her daughter, Island Frimpong, after her ex-husband Medikal, welcomed a new baby with his girlfriend, Eazzy.

On Friday, October 17, 2025, rumours of Eazzy's pregnancy emerged after a photo of the singer showing off her big baby bump while posing for photos beside a black Range Rover surfaced on social media.

The former Lynx Entertainment signee and Medikal later confirmed the rumours as they officially announced the news.

Later in the evening, the rapper announced that his girlfriend had welcomed their new child on the same date as his best friend Shatta Wale's birthday.

Medikal shared photos of himself holding his new child, whom he named Space Frimpong, in his arms while in a medical facility.

Fella Makafui and Island bond at home

Following the birth of Medikal's son, his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, also got together with their daughter, Island Frimpong, at her residence in Accra.

In a video, the actress, who recently opened her Simply Snatched shop, beamed with a smile as she received multiple kisses on the face from her daughter while relaxing in bed.

The mother and daughter duo appeared to be enjoying their free time together as they recorded footage of their heartwarming moment at home.

The video of Fella Makafui and Island Frimpong bonding at home after Medikal welcomes a new baby with Eazzy is below:

Fella breaks silence after Eazzy's pregnancy announcement

Footage of Fella Makafui bonding with her daughter, Island Frimpong, comes days after she broke her silence on social media following Medikal and Eazzy's pregnancy announcement.

The celebrated actress took to her official X (formerly Twitter) page to share a short post. In a short social media post, the celebrated actress inquired from her numerous followers how their previous night fared for them.

In a subsequent interaction, a mischievous netizen who wanted to tease Fella Makafui about her ex-husband Medikal and Eazzy's pregnancy trooped to the comment section and claimed that the actress had a sleepless night because of the news.

In response, she questioned the netizen about the reason for his post before stating that she had a very good night, contrary to his claims.

Reactions to Fella Makafui bonding with Island

Sweetcarring commented:

"Very good mother, and so caring. May God bless you and give you a long life for your daughter."

Akpene32 said:

"Fella copied and pasted Island. The resemblance is amazing 🥰."

Mona Lisa wrote:

"They are twins 🥰."

