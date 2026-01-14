Daddy Lumba's youngest sister has broken her silence amid online rumours about her battling an illness after her brother's funeral

In a video, Faustina Fosu shut down the rumours and took shots at some netizens who made the claims about her

Daddy Lumba's sister's response to the rumours about her health has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Faustina Fosu, the youngest sister of the late legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba, has responded to rumours that she has been battling a health issue since her brother's burial service in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

After the burial service of her late brother, Faustina Fosu received heavy criticism from supporters of her sister-in-law, Akosua Serwaa, for attending the solemn event amid the dispute between members of the family.

In a TikTok live session, Obaa Tiwaa, a UK-based online personality and a prominent supporter of Daddy Lumba's first wife, alleged that the late singer's sister had fallen ill and needed medical treatment.

Faustina Fosu addresses health issue rumours

In a video shared by popular TikToker DarlingMan Sports Historian on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, Faustina was spotted in her all-black funeral cloth making a phone call while sitting under a tree.

Daddy Lumba's youngest sister denied the rumours of being sick as she hurled insults at Obaa Tiwaa for fabricating the stories about her.

She said:

"Tiwaa is saying that I am sick. As I am speaking to you, do I look like someone who is sick? What sickness am I battling? I am not sick."

Faustina, who appeared to be annoyed by the speculation about her health, later proceeded with her phone call with another individual after addressing the matter.

The TikTok video of Daddy Lumba's sister, Faustina Fosu, responding to health issue rumours about her is below:

Daddy Lumba's family dispute and court case

Daddy Lumba's family has been involved in a publicised dispute since his demise at 60 on July 26, 2025, and the one-week observance, which was also held on Saturday, August 30.

Amid the confusion, the late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a lawsuit against her husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, and his Ghana-based wife, Odo Broni.

In her lawsuit, she asked the court to declare her the only legal surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and also bar his second wife, known privately as Priscilla Ofori, from being declared the deceased's wife.

After about a month of proceedings, the Kumasi High Court declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

Why was Akosua Serwaa's case dismissed?

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to reports, the judge was not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to support her claims of marrying under the Ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

The court's decision did not satisfy the late musician's first widow, who has since filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Ghana.

Faustina Fosu's response to rumours stirs reactions

