Veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Kwaku Gyasi made a rare public appearance at the one-week observation service of the late musician Maame Tiwaa at the Bantama Presby School Park in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Many veteran musicians, including Nana Aboagye Dacosta and Brother Sammy, attended the solemn event to sympathise with the family of the late legendary singer.

Maame Tiwaa died at the age of 60 on Sunday, December 7, 2025, from a short illness in a medical facility, where she was on admission for treatment.

The late Maame Tiwaa had been renowned for her role as a prominent member of the iconic Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo music group for many years before her death.

Nana Poku Ashis, the manager of the music group, announced the news of Maame Tiwaa's death in an emotional social media post.

The late singer, who was also the caretaker of the ailing Yaw Sarpong, had been actively spotted performing at several events in the weeks leading up to her death.

Kwaku Gyasi attends Tiwaa's one-week observation

In a TikTok video shared by vlogger and event promoter Kofi Poku on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Kwaku Gyasi wore an all-black outfit as he appeared at Maame Tiwaa's one-week observation with his associates.

The Canadian-based veteran gospel musician looked slimmer and in great physical shape with his shaved beard as he interacted with one of the attendees.

As he neared the entrance of the event venue, it appeared that Kwaku Gyasi was uncomfortable with bloggers constantly filming him.

The Onyame Aseda hitmaker flashed a smile as he instructed vlogger Kofi Poku and other media personnel to film the arrival of his colleague Broda Sammy instead of him.

The TikTok video of Kwaku Gyasi's appearance at Maame Tiwaa's one-week observation is below:

Who is Kwaku Gyasi?

Kwaku Gyasi is an award-winning veteran Ghanaian gospel musician who gained prominence in the 2000s.

The singer, who was born on December 17, 1977, burst onto the scene in 2004 with the help of the legendary Elder Mireku, Elder Sarpong, and the Church of Pentecost.

He is known for numerous hit gospel songs, including 'Ayeyi,' 'Onyame Aseda,' and 'Ade Akye Abia,' which featured his colleague Obaapa Christy, formerly known as Christiana Love.

Kwaku Gyasi collected four gongs at the 2007 Ghana Music Awards, including the coveted Gospel Artist of the Year accolade.

Following a successful stint in the Ghanaian music industry, the veteran gospel musician disappeared from the scene after relocating to Canada in 2009 to seek greener pastures.

Kwaku Gyasi has been based in Canada with his wife, Mercy Adu Poku, for many years since he left Ghana.

Tiwaa's family explains Sarpong's absence from one-week

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Tiwaa's family explained Yaw Sarpong's absence from the late singer's one-week observation.

In a video, the late gospel singer's family noted that her colleague had not been informed about her death amid concerns over his health issues.

Maame Tiwaa's family's remarks about Yaw Sarpong's absence triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

