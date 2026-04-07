Sompa FM Tarkwa's media personality Kwame Owusu Antwi aka Kwame Atoapim has passed away

The deceased's employers and colleagues in the media confirmed the news of his demise on social media

Kwame Atoapim's untimely passing has evoked sadness among Ghanaians who mourned his demise

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Mr Kwame Owusu Antwi, popularly known as Kwame Atoapim, a popular media personality and station manager for Tarkwa-based broadcast station Sompa FM, has sadly passed away.

Popular Sompa FM Tarkwa media personality Kwame Owusu Antwi, aka Kwame Atoapim, passes away. Photo source: Kwame Atoapim, Sompa 101.1 FM Tarkwa

Source: Facebook

On Monday, April 6, 2026, his friends and colleagues in the media fraternity reported the news of Kwame Atoapim's demise.

The deceased's employer, Sompa FM Tarkwa, also officially announced the news of his demise in a short statement on Facebook on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

In a statement, they wrote:

"Management and Staff of Sompa TV/FM with deep heart wishes to publicly inform the general public the demise of our station manager Mr. Kwame Owusu Antwi popularly known as Kwame Atoapim."

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Sompa FM Tarkwa media personality Kwame Atoapim is below:

What happened to media personality Kwame Atoapim?

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of Kwame Atoapim remain unknown, with the management of Sompa FM Tarkwa and his colleagues failing to share further information.

According to some reports, the popular media personality passed away two months after the burial of his late brother.

In his last Facebook post on April 2, 2026, Atoapim hinted at dissension in the Ghanaian media space, as he warned that colleagues in the industry were not friends.

He wrote:

"Industry colleagues, not buddies... The earlier you know this the better."

The late Sompa FM Tarkwa station manager's demise has evoked sadness among many Ghanaians, including his friend and former colleague Amenyah Selorm.

In an emotional post, the former Media General journalist recounted their past stint working together at their former media stations, sharing photos and eulogising Kwame Atoapim.

Selorm also reflected on the late Sompa FM personality's last social media post and how his demise had emotionally impacted him.

He also offered his condolences to his grieving family and loved ones.

In a Facebook post, he wrote:

"I’m still struggling to process this. From Tarkwa Space fm to the Volta Region Shine FM and now hearing this news… it doesn’t feel real. We shared more than just work in radio—we shared moments, growth, laughter, and the kind of journey only those in the industry understand."

"You were passionate, driven, and full of life behind the microphone. The energy you brought into every space, every studio, every conversation— that is something special. It’s hard to accept that all of that is now a memory."

"Just a few days ago, you said, 'Industry colleagues are not buddies, the earlier you know that, the better.' That message keeps echoing in my mind. I wish I could ask you what you meant… I wish you could tell me what really happened."

"This one hurts deeply. I’m honestly shaken and struggling to understand it all. Rest well, my brother. Thank you for the moments we shared and the journey we walked together. You will not be forgotten."

"My deepest condolences to your family, loved ones, and everyone whose life you touched. Rest In Power Kwame."

The Facebook post mourning Kwame Atoapim's demise is below:

Who was media personality Kwame Atoapim?

Kwame Atoapim was a veteran media personality and station manager at Tarkwa-based radio station Sompa 101.1 FM.

An esteemed graduate of legendary Ghanaian broadcaster Tommy Annan-Forson, the late media personality began his journey in the radio space as the host of the Evening Drive show and studio manager at Arise FM from 2008 to 2010.

Original FM's Richard Adu-Boahen reportedly passes away. Photo credit: @richardnana.aduboahen

Source: Facebook

He later worked at Space FM in Tarkwa and Shine FM in the Volta Region before moving to Sompa FM.

In January 2022, he won the Drive Time Host of the Year award at the 2021 edition of the Luxury Touch Radio Personality (LTRP) awards event.

Kwame Atoapim's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Thomas Citizen commented:

"Eii Kwame. Aww, life is indeed meaningless. The man who motivated me on this media journey. Oh Kwame. Eii I am even speechless."

Sebastian Edem Korle-Haward said:

"Oh! My very good friend. Hmmm. Rest well."

Michael Eli Lunatus wrote:

"Life is borrowed."

Original FM presenter Richard Nana Adu-Boahen dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nana Adu-Boahen died, reportedly from illness, on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

The late Original FM and TV presenter's colleagues announced his demise on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh