The renowned Ghanaian gospel artist Piesie Esther has recently shared her thoughts on the realities of life abroad and urged Ghanaians, especially those with a good salary in Ghana, to think twice before leaving their jobs to travel abroad.

Piesie Esther warns Ghanaians against relocating overseas. Image credit: piesieesther

Source: Instagram

She made this emotional revelation during an interview on Okay FM with Halifax Ansah Addo when she talked about her own experiences when travelling.

Piesie Esther said that many people in Ghana think everyone who goes abroad is comfortable and has a healthy bank account.

Piesie Esther gives a reason for her claim

However, she explained that actual life is often vastly different from what people expect. She said she has seen some Ghanaians abroad living poorer lives than those in Ghana.

Piesie Esther said that if a person has a good job in Ghana that pays well and provides a stress-free living environment, then there is no need to leave a good job in Ghana to try and find an ideal life abroad.

She maintained that many people travel with the best of intentions, only to find themselves in situations where their living conditions are worse than they ever endured in Ghana.

Piesie Esther shared emotional insights about Ghanaians living abroad. She said seeing some of these individuals and conditions is heartbreaking.

Watch the video of Piesie Esther below:

Ghanaians react to Piesie Esther's revelation

Social media users have been buzzing after Piesie Esther’s recent disclosure about life abroad. Many Ghanaians praised her honesty, saying her message was a wake-up call for those dreaming of relocating.

Some shared personal experiences, agreeing that life overseas can be far tougher than it seems.

Others tagged friends and family, urging them to consider her advice before making any big decisions.

Check out some comments below:

God's favourite commented:

"If I can earn 5000gh per month in Ghana, I will never travel da"

favouritecommented:

Piesie has a Canadian passport , gave birth to her kids abroad. Now she is telling you not to travel . Lol.

Enport commented:

Nobody will understand her except the experienced person

Exposito commented:

Madam, if you earn ghc10,000 as a man, you have kids to take care of, talking about paying fees, feeding the kids, buying stuff at home, paying rent/bills, etc, ghc10,000 will never be enough. Travelling to the USA has helped me a lot, including my family

Ghanaian woman abroad appeals to billionaires

A Ghanaian lady living abroad is seeking guidance to make her dream of becoming a billionaire a reality.

In a video Cecilia posted on TikTok, she explained that she has been brainstorming for ideas but still feels stuck.

She therefore called on Ghanaian billionaires, especially those who claim they started small, to show her the path to success.

I would've never moved to UK if I could save Ghc300 per month in GH - Young lady. Image credit: SV TV

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian lady regrets relocating abroad, advises youth

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Eva Yeboah, a young Ghanaian lady based in the UK, shared that she had not known peace since moving abroad.

She stated that there would have been no need for her to leave Ghana if she had had a job that allowed her to save at least GHC300.

Eva Yeboah advised Ghanaian youth to only consider moving abroad if they had nothing going for them.

Source: YEN.com.gh