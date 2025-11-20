One of King Aboagye Brenya’s sons, Acheampong, has responded to claims from his father's househelp-turned-wife that they had abandoned the Kumawood legend

In a video, he stated the family cared for their father throughout his illness and that all his doctors were friends and colleagues of his and the other children

King Aboagye Brenya's first wife and children are embroiled in a legal dispute over his estate after he allegedly willed all his properties to his second wife, Grace Yeboah

One of the sons of the late Kumawood legend, King Aboagye Brenya, has opened up on their ongoing legal dispute against his second wife, Grace Yeboah.

On November 14, 2025, the children of the late Kumawood legend appeared at the Kumasi High Court for a case involving his estate.

According to one of the children, identified as Acheampong, their father's properties had been illegally taken by Grace Yeboah, whom he claimed was a maid in their home.

He said after their father died in 2021, Yeboah produced a will that claimed the late actor willed all his properties to her and cut out his first wife and her children.

The family of the late actor insisted that the will was fake and sent the case to court.

“Our father is King Aboagye Brenya, who passed on in 2021. After his death, they brought us a forged will claiming he had left his properties to someone else. But after checking, we noticed the signatures on the will are not our father’s," he stated.

Meanwhile, Madam Yeboah claimed the properties are legitimately hers and said King Brenya willed everything to her because she remained by his side when he fell ill, while his entire family abandoned him to his fate.

King Brenya’s son denies abandoning father

In an interview with GhPage TV on November 20, Acheampong denied claims from his father’s second wife that they abandoned him after he fell ill.

He stated that they were keenly aware of their father’s medical issues and all helped in caring for him.

Acheampong said King Brenya's doctors were all friends of his and his siblings, and that they often called to keep his spirits up.

He reiterated that Grace Yeboah was an employee of the family whom they considered trustworthy and branded her actions as a betrayal.

