Controversial media personality Blakk Rasta has shared an update on Swedru-based businessman, Abu Trica's health after his recent court appearance

On December 23, the detained businessman and his accomplices appeared before the Gbese District Court after their arrest for allegedly defrauding US citizens

In a video, Blakk Rasta shared details of Abu Trica's alleged sickness and the outcome of his visit to the doctor ahead of his next court date

Ghanaian musician and media personality, Blakk Rasta, has shared an update on the current health status of detained businessman, Abu Trica.

Ghanaian media personality Blakk Rasta shares an update on Abu Trica's health after he reportedly fell sick in custody. Image credit: @ghbrain, AbuTrica/Facebook

The Swedru-based businessman, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was arrested by a joint team of Ghanaian security operatives and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, Abu Trica faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification and faces up to 20 years in prison.

The popular socialite, who typically grabs attention by flaunting his lavish wealth, was accused of being a member of a crime syndicate that defrauded elderly Americans through various romance scam schemes.

Abu Trica arraigned before Gbese District Court

On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, Abu Trica and his two associates, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo, appeared before the Gbese District Court for a hearing linked to his impending extradition to the USA.

Viral videos from the courthouse showed Abu Trica arriving in cuffs in the custody of security officers.

His face was covered with a dark cloth to obscure his appearance as he was escorted into the courthouse.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices were denied bail and remanded in police custody by the court during the hearing, with the case adjourned to Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

After the hearing, news went viral that the case was adjourned due to Abu Trica’s health as he had fallen sick and the judge had ordered the state to have him treated.

Blakk Rasta shares Abu Trica health update

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Blakk Empire Media on January 2, controversial media personality Blakk Rasta shared an update on Abu Trica’s health.

He claimed that the businessman had a toothache before his arrest, and his lawyers informed the judge, who asked the state to ensure he received treatment.

Blakk Rasta said Abu Trica was checked by doctors at the Police Hospital and received a clean bill of health, so he no longer had any health issues.

He said the socialite was in good health and would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

