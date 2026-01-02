Blakk Rasta Shares Update on Abu Trica’s Health After Court-Ordered Hospital Visit
- Controversial media personality Blakk Rasta has shared an update on Swedru-based businessman, Abu Trica's health after his recent court appearance
- On December 23, the detained businessman and his accomplices appeared before the Gbese District Court after their arrest for allegedly defrauding US citizens
- In a video, Blakk Rasta shared details of Abu Trica's alleged sickness and the outcome of his visit to the doctor ahead of his next court date
Ghanaian musician and media personality, Blakk Rasta, has shared an update on the current health status of detained businessman, Abu Trica.
The Swedru-based businessman, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was arrested by a joint team of Ghanaian security operatives and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.
According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, Abu Trica faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification and faces up to 20 years in prison.
The popular socialite, who typically grabs attention by flaunting his lavish wealth, was accused of being a member of a crime syndicate that defrauded elderly Americans through various romance scam schemes.
Abu Trica arraigned before Gbese District Court
On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, Abu Trica and his two associates, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo, appeared before the Gbese District Court for a hearing linked to his impending extradition to the USA.
Viral videos from the courthouse showed Abu Trica arriving in cuffs in the custody of security officers.
His face was covered with a dark cloth to obscure his appearance as he was escorted into the courthouse.
Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices were denied bail and remanded in police custody by the court during the hearing, with the case adjourned to Tuesday, January 13, 2026.
After the hearing, news went viral that the case was adjourned due to Abu Trica’s health as he had fallen sick and the judge had ordered the state to have him treated.
Below is a Twitter post with details of Abu Trica’s alleged health issues.
Blakk Rasta shares Abu Trica health update
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Blakk Empire Media on January 2, controversial media personality Blakk Rasta shared an update on Abu Trica’s health.
He claimed that the businessman had a toothache before his arrest, and his lawyers informed the judge, who asked the state to ensure he received treatment.
Blakk Rasta said Abu Trica was checked by doctors at the Police Hospital and received a clean bill of health, so he no longer had any health issues.
He said the socialite was in good health and would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
The TikTok video is below.
Abu Trica’s baby mama speaks after arrest
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica’s baby mama, Queenie Abena Oforiwaa, broke her silence after his arrest for alleged fraud.
On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, Queenie took to her TikTok story to share a positive message of hope with her numerous followers ahead of the new year.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh