Abu Trica has sparked renewed excitement online after his lawyers filed a fresh bail application at the Accra High Court

Abu Trica was arrested on December 11, 2025, by Ghana police and the FBI and faces charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering

He reappeared at the Gbese District Court on January 13, 2026, after which his lawyer shared details of their latest legal move to secure his freedom

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Detained Ghanaian businessman Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has sparked excitement among fans on social media after making a fresh legal move for his release.

Abu Trica files fresh bail application at the Accra High Court amid struggles at the Gbese District Court. Image credit: @gossips24tv, @ghbrain

Source: TikTok

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification and could spend up to 20 years in prison.

Abu Trica appeared before the Gbese District Court on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, for his second extradition case hearing.

The socialite arrived wearing a black T-shirt and jeans and in handcuffs as he was escorted into the court premises by heavy security.

Unlike his first court appearance on December 23, 2025, where he had his face covered to conceal his identity, Abu Trica’s face was fully on display this time as he worryingly made his way into the courtroom to face the judge.

The TikTok video of Abu Trica at the Gbese District Court is below.

Abu Trica seeks bail at Accra High Court

During the second extradition hearing on January 13, the judge adjourned the case to February 2 and remanded Abu Trica and his two accomplices into police custody.

After the hearing, the businessman’s lawyer slammed the manner in which he was being prosecuted and said they were being denied justice, arguing that there was no evidence against his client.

“In three weeks, the state has realised that they can't find anything against them, so why should their liberty be curtailed? This should not happen to anybody, let alone a person that there's no warrant, there's no order, there's no evidence against him, to be held in custody. This is a travesty of justice,” he said.

Abu Trica’s lawyer added that they have filed an application for bail at the Accra High Court, where they hoped to find the justice that was being denied them at the District Court.

He added that the court is scheduled to hear their application on January 20 and expressed optimism that his client would be released on that date.

The Instagram video of Abu Trica’s lawyer speaking is below.

Reactions to Abu Trica’s bail application

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news shared by Abu Trica’s lawyer about his move to be granted bail.

𝙽𝚊𝚗𝚊 𝚈𝚊𝚠 wrote:

"Lawyers and theatrics. Well, that's his job anyway 😂😂😂."

Big Fish commented:

"That's a lawyer speaking aswear 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Akyem Kwame said:

"I dey feel this lawyer waaa 😂😂😂😂😂."

apenyinapretty wrote:

"Wow, this lawyer is very cute and handsome 💕. Is he married because I'm asking for a friend 🤔."

Abu Trica’s baby mama, Queenie, breaks her silence amid her partner's legal battle in an alleged fraud case. Photo source: @abena_oforiwaa22

Source: TikTok

Abu Trica’s baby mama scrubs TikTok page

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica’s baby mama deleted all photos and videos of her and the Swedru-based businessman after his arrest by authorities.

Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, sparked heated debate on social media after her move, which occurred in the hours after the businessman’s arrest on December 11.

Source: YEN.com.gh