Shaka Zulu, once a feared strongman and face of 4x4’s “Fresh One” music video, is back in the headlines for the wrong reasons

The notorious figure, jailed in 2013 for robbery and released in 2024 after promising he had turned over a new leaf, now finds himself back in police custody

Authorities said he is among six suspects arrested over suspected land guard activities and unlawful possession of firearms

Richard Cobbina, widely known as Shaka Zulu, has found himself back in police custody barely two years after regaining his freedom.

Shaka Zulu became a familiar figure to the public years ago, not just because of his intimidating build, but also after he appeared in the popular music duo 4x4's “Fresh One” music video.

Over time, his name became associated with street dominance and fear, earning him a reputation as one of the most talked-about strongmen in Accra.

Shaka Zulu arrested for armed robbery

In 2013, his life took a dramatic turn when he was arrested for robbery.

He was later convicted and handed a 15-year jail sentence for stealing, a case that drew wide public attention at the time.

Many believed his days on the streets were over.

He spent over a decade behind bars before being set free in 2024.

After his release, Shaka Zulu attempted to show a different side of himself.

In a televised interview on TV Africa, he admitted his past wrongs and claimed prison had changed him.

He told viewers he was now a reformed man and wanted nothing to do with crime again.

While some people welcomed his message of change, others remained doubtful, given his past.

Those doubts have resurfaced following his latest arrest.

Shaka Zulu arrested over land guard activities

A police brief issued on Sunday stated that the Greater Accra Regional Police Command arrested and detained six people suspected of being involved in land guard activities and unlawful possession of firearms.

The arrests followed a distress call received on January 10, 2026, at about 12:50 p.m., which led officers to act swiftly.

Shaka Zulu, whose real name is Richard Cobbina, was named among the suspects arrested during the operation.

Police say investigations are ongoing and all six suspects are currently in custody to assist with enquiries.

Land guarding remains a major concern in Greater Accra, with several violent incidents linked to disputes over land ownership.

The issue has pushed security agencies to intensify their operations against suspected groups involved.

For many observers, Shaka Zulu’s arrest raises fresh questions about rehabilitation and whether some individuals truly leave their past behind, even after serving long prison sentences and publicly declaring change.

