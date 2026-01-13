Music producer Appietus has flaunted his pretty wife, Freda Dankwa, in a recent social media post

The music producer shared the photo to explain the lyrics of one of Praye's songs that he produced

The photo of Mrs Appietus has excited her husband's followers, and many have praised her looks

Renowned music producer Appietus, known in private life as Appiah Dankwa, has given his followers a glimpse into his marital life.

The producer flaunted his beautiful wife, Freda Dankwa, in a recent post on TikTok. The video showed a photo of Appietus posing with Freda.

Music producer Appietus flaunts his wife of 25 years, Freda Appiah Dankwa, in a TikTok post. Photo source: appietusmix

In the photo, Appietus, wearing black, stood to the right of his wife. The two looked cute together in their pose.

The sound accompanying the image was Praye's Ka Kyere Me, one of Appietus' early productions for the hiplife group, which mentioned the names of the partners of the musicians and the producer at the time of recording.

Captioning the post, Appietus indicated that the woman in the video was the one Praye talked about in their song. He added a hashtag to show that Freda was his wife.

"Appietus & Freda! Nea Appietus Di Ye Freda in Praye's voice ✌🏽😘 This is Freda the one Praye is talking about ☝🏾😍🥰😃 #wife," he said.

Watch the TikTok video of Appietus and Freda below:

Appietus shares Freda's influence on his career

Appietus and his wife have had a relatively blissful marriage since tying the knot some 25 years ago.

They celebrated their silver jubilee on August 7, 2025, with the music producer taking to social media to share a photo.

He indicated they were about to step out for dinner. See the post below:

In a 2023 interview, Appietus indicated that it was his wife who inspired his famous signature 'Appietus In The Mix'.

According to the Netflix-featured producer, he was originally not using any signature in the songs he produced.

However, his wife insisted on his doing so after seeing other producers with signatures win awards.

“My wife and I went to the Ghana Music Awards years ago, and I was not awarded… Those who were awarded mostly had their signatures on the songs they had produced… So after the event, on our way home, my wife told me the only way I would also be awarded is when I infuse my signature in the songs.

"She vowed to divorce me if I didn’t add my signature to all the songs I produced… Her advice has really helped me because I have won many awards since then,” he said.

Watch the interview with Appietus below:

Ghanaians react to photo of Appietus' wife

The image shared by Appietus triggered admiration from his followers. Many praised his wife's beauty, while others wished them well.

Ped Asante said:

"Appietus de3 sound Engineer mu daddy lumba paa 🥰🥰."

1MrWak said:

"Charlie the Freda ladies dem fine oo."

Daily Cast said:

"We love you 🥰✌ very honest, responsible and truthful person God bless you and Juaben Fosu. Bless up to all men standing by truth✌."

Aboagye Kesse said:

"Mr Appiah and his tools😁😁😁 Mrs. Appiah ✨✨ Lovely couple."

fredasarpong said:

"Wow, that's my namesake, she's so cute. 👍👍👍."

Naomi Amoakowaa ❤️ said:

"Wow, they look alike koraaa you are blessed, boss. Your wife is beautiful 🥰💯😍."

Maame Gyamfuaa Amonu215 said:

"Very beautiful wife, please be very faithful to her, our brother loves her to the moon and back 🥰🥰✌."

Legendary music producer Appietus shows off his wife of many years, Freda. Photo source: Appietus

