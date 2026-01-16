Chicago-based Ghanaian Prophet Biggie warned Akosua Serwaa of what he claimed was an imminent spiritual attack from her enemies

The Prophet advised Akosua Serwaa to be vigilant, claiming enemies were battling her spiritually

Supporters of Akosua Serwaa reacted to Prophet Biggie's warning with comments ranging in nature

Chicago-based Ghanaian Prophet Biggie has sent a warning to the first wife of Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa, concerning what he claims is an impending spiritual attack from her enemies.

Prophet Biggie warns Akosua Serwaa of what he believes is an imminent spiritual attack from enemies source: @the BBC Ghana @prophet Biggie

Source: Facebook

Prophet Biggie advises Akosua to set boundaries

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Prophet Biggie claimed Akosua Serwaa should be vigilant and careful of the people surrounding her.

According to the Prophet, the battle is no longer physical but spiritual, highlighting the need for Akosua Serwaah to fortify herself.

"Papa Shee should take notice and set boundaries for our mother, Maame Akosua Serwaah. It's not every hand that she should shake; it's not anyone who has to draw closer to her because the enemies are on the loose. They have sent their people among those closer to our mother," Prophet Biggie said.

Prophet Biggie shares dangers staring at Akosua

The Ghanaian Prophet added that Akosua Serwaa's enemies could leave her with a sickness through a handshake.

He further advised Daddy Lumba's first wife to be extra alert with what she takes into her body, whether food or water.

"Someone can shake your hands and leave you with stroke sickness. She should be concerned about what she will eat and drink because of what God has revealed to me.

Someone doesn’t even want her alive. Not all those laughing with you wish you well. Maame Akosua Serwaah should be vigilant because Dr Kwame Nkrumah was betrayed by those who were around him. She should be cautious!" the prophet added.

Watch the TikTok video below

Reactions to Pastor Biggie's Akosua Serwaa prophecy

Genuine supporters of Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, have shared various comments after coming across the video. Some of their reactions are below;

Edward Prempeh Bonsu wrote:

"She is covered by the blood of Jesus."

The chosen added:

"Truth is being told."

Pat wrote:

"It is time for her to rise. No weapon formed against her shall prosper. God is the one fighting for her."

KorkorAdai wrote:

"I saw the same thing when she arrived, that she needs to be protected physically as well! God, you reveal to redeem! Protect her in Jesus name."

Angela Gyasiwaa wrote:

"My God Almighty, cover her in the blood of Jesus."

Ohemaa Pokuaa wrote:

"May the Good Lord protect her in Jesus mighty name, Amen."

Nana Antwi wrote:

"I even had the same vision, but who am I to go forward? You are truly a Prophet for the nation."

Watch the Instagram video of Akosua Serwaa and Papa Shee going to visit lawyer William Kusi below:

Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, amazes netizens with her cute looks in both her throwback and current photos. Photo Credit:@the BBC Ghana @Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Odo Broni triumphs over Akosua Serwaa again

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Akosua Serwaa suffered another blow in the corridors of justice after a Kumasi Court declined to grant her letters of administration to her late husband, Daddy Lumba's estate.

This arose after the deceased legend's second wife, Odo Broni, filed a caveat to block the application.

Tuesday, January 13's developments compounded Akosua Serwaa's woes in her rivalry with Odo Broni after the court, in a 2025 ruling, also declined to issue orders recognising her as Daddy Lumba's sole legal spouse.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh