Agradaa's sibling has shared new details on her current condition as an inmate at the Nsawam Female Prison after a visit to the facility

In a video, the televangelist's sister addressed rumours regarding her relative's incarceration and rumoured physical changes

Agradaa's sister also made an emotional plea to Ghanaians amid the evangelist's ongoing fight to appeal her 15-year jail sentence

A sister of Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa or Mama Pat, has shared a new update on the embattled televangelist's condition in the Nsawam Female Prison in Accra following her 15-year jail sentencing in 2025.

Imprisoned televangelist Agradaa's sister shares a new update on her current condition in the Nsawam Female Prison. Photo source: @originalagradaa, @koforiduaflowers5

Source: TikTok

In an interview with Ahodwo TV on Thursday, January 15, 2026, Agradaa's sister noted that her family was still having difficulties coping with her conviction.

She noted that her family was continuing with their fight to appeal her 15-year sentence and secure her freedom from prison.

Agradaa's sister noted that her family had been apologising to various personalities who had been offended by the televangelist's actions before her imprisonment.

Agradaa's sister speaks about her prison condition

Agradaa's sister dismissed claims that the Heaven Way Church founder was not in prison despite being sentenced for her crimes.

She noted that her family and her sister's husband, Angel Asiamah, regularly visited her in prison to check up on the evangelist.

Agradaa's sister stated that the embattled church founder was in good health in the Nsawam Female Prison.

She also appealed to Ghanaians to continue praying for her sister to win her appeal against her sentencing.

She said:

"Anyone who says my sister (Agradaa) is not in prison does not know what they are talking about. There are laws in Ghana, and so she cannot be free. There is a reason why her face is covered whenever she appears before court."

"As we speak, my sister is in prison. My family and I visit her in prison every time. Her husband also visits her. There are videos of it on social media. You cannot film her from the prison."

"My sister is doing well. She is okay. We are begging Ghanaians to pray for her so that she wins her appeal against her 15-year sentence."

In response to claims that Agradaa's physical appearance had changed in prison, the televangelist's sister noted that she had not noticed any changes in her.

She stated that even though certain changes would occur due to her incarceration, her sister's looks had not significantly changed, as speculated in the media.

Agradaa's sister also spoke about her evangelical works in the Nsawam female prison.

The TikTok videos of Agradaa's sister speaking about her condition in prison are below:

Why is Agradaa in prison?

The embattled Agradaa is currently incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison after she was sentenced to a 15-year jail term at an Accra Circuit Court for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences on July 3, 2025.

She was accused of defrauding church attendees of varying sums of money after advertising her money-doubling abilities.

The prosecution's case centred on Agradaa's activities on Today's TV and various social media platforms, where she allegedly advertised a money-doubling scheme.

The controversial figure had publicly invited members of the public to attend an all-night service at her church, promising to double their money through her purported spiritual powers.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie shares a prophecy for Agradaa amid her imprisonment on December 31, 2025. Photo source: Nigel Gaisie, Nana Agradaa

Source: UGC

More than 1,000 people attended the all-night service, with attendees handing over substantial sums of money to Agradaa. However, she failed to fulfil her promise of doubling the money, leaving numerous victims financially compromised.

The televangelist and her legal team appealed her 15-year sentence and appeared at the Amasaman High Court on December 4 for a hearing.

In her appeal documents, Agradaa has argued that the trial process was unfair and that the evidence did not support the judge's verdict. She also argued that the 15-year jail term was excessive.

However, the case has been adjourned to January 21, 2026, for a status update and the scheduling of a judgment date.

Agradaa's sister's new update stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sweet breezy commented:

"Mama Pat, we need you out."

Franciscaobeng1767 wrote:

"May the good lord be with Mama Pat in Jesus name."

Aaron said:

"Ataa Ayi is still there. Make we think."

Owusu Bempah speaks on Agradaa's imprisonment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah spoke on Agradaa's imprisonment on December 29, 2025.

In a video, the Glorious Word and Power Ministries founder claimed responsibility for his former rival's incarceration.

Owusu Bempah also claimed to have the power to bring Agradaa out of prison if she repented for her past actions.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh