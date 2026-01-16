A detailed list of Daddy Lumba’s assets and an estimated net worth circulated online amid the legal battle between his two widows, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni

Court documents linked to Akosua Serwaa’s application for letters of administration outlined houses, lands, and businesses allegedly owned by the musician, with her half valued at GH₵5.4 million

The development followed Odo Broni’s move to place a caveat on the estate process, intensifying the dispute as both sides continue to contest control over the late singer’s properties

A full list of Daddy Lumba’s assets and an estimation of his net worth have surfaced on social media amid the ongoing legal tussle between his two wives.

Akosua Serwaa demands half of Daddy Lumba's properties estimated at GH₵5.4million as legal battle with Odo Broni intensifies.

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

He married Akosua Serwaa in Bomso, Kumasi, in 1991, before subsequently holding a civil wedding with her in Germany in 2004, which has been disputed in court.

The late music legend also got married to Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, in 2010. He welcomed three children with Akosua Serwaa and six children with Odo Broni.

After his death, Akosua Serwaa, who was residing in Germany, filed a court case to be declared as his sole legal spouse, but was denied by the Kumasi High Court, which recognised both women as the late musician’s wives.

Akosua Serwaa seeks half of Lumba’s properties

Following her loss at the Kumasi High Court and pending an appeal, Akosua Serwaa filed to be granted letters of administration to Daddy Lumba’s estate.

On January 13, reports emerged that Odo Broni, via her lawyers, had filed for a caveat to her application, effectively freezing the process indefinitely.

On January 16, a document that was part of Akosua Serwaa’s application to the court surfaced online, detailing the properties owned by the late highlife legend, which she was seeking to be granted half of.

It included houses in Dome, West Legon, Tantra Hill, and East Legon; half of plots of land in Tantra Hill, Kasoa Toll Booth, Tuba, Amasaman, Tesano, and Kwadaso, and half of his businesses, including DL FM and DL Water in Accra.

Akosua Serwaa valued the entire properties at Ghc5.4million, placing the worth of her late husband's known estate at approximately Ghc10.8million.

List of Lumba and Akosua Serwaa’s properties

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an alleged list of Akosua Serwaa’s properties that she jointly acquired with Daddy Lumba surfaced on social media.

The list, compiled by entertainment pundit Nana Frimpong Ziega, included three buildings in Kumasi, located at Atimatim, Esereso, and Tanoso; six buildings in Accra, located at Dome, Tantra Hills, Taifa, North Legon, East Legon, and Sakumono; and five business ventures, including a pure water factory, a ginger farm, and a school.

