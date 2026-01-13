A Kumasi court reportedly stalled Akosua Serwaa’s move to secure letters of administration over Daddy Lumba’s estate after Odo Broni’s lawyers filed a caveat

The development followed a prolonged legal battle after Daddy Lumba’s death in July 2025, in which Akosua Serwaa unsuccessfully sought sole recognition as his legal wife

Akosua Serwaa’s latest legal push came shortly after her return from Germany, sparking mixed reactions on social media as Ghanaians reacted to the prolonged drama

A Kumasi court has reportedly halted plans by Akosua Serwaa to be granted letters of administration over Daddy Lumba’s estate after Odo Broni filed a caveat.

Akosua Serwaa reportedly faces a setback to be granted letters of administration to Daddy Lumba's estate after a legal response from Odo Broni. Image credit: @beautyqueen_5l

The death of Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba on July 26, 2025, sparked a fierce legal battle between his two wives. Akosua Serwaa, based in Germany, and Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni.

The late singer’s first wife took to the Kumasi High Court seeking to be declared as his sole legal spouse.

She argued that she married him under German Civil Law in 2004, and subsequently, he was not legally allowed to marry any other woman.

After an expedited trial to resolve the matter before the late singer’s funeral, the Kumasi High Court, presided over by Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, ruled against Akosua Serwaa’s application and declared that both women should be recognised as wives of the late legend.

Akosua Serwaa files for letters of administration

On Friday, January 9, 2025, Akosua Serwaa returned to Ghana from Germany and arrived at the Kotoka International Airport late at night.

She travelled to Kumasi two days later, where she was spotted at the Adum High Court and at the offices of her lawyer, William Kusi Esq, before taking a trip to visit her late husband’s family at Parkoso.

On January 13, it emerged that Akosua Serwaa had filed for letters of administration to be granted control over Daddy Lumba’s estate.

According to reports, her bid was foiled after Odo Broni’s lawyers filed for a caveat, a legal notice that effectively freezes the process until the caveator is heard.

Reactions to adjournment of Akosua Serwaa’s case

the_onein_one said:

"Hmmmm, team neutral….. let’s grab our seat,💺, soda🍷, and some popcorn 🍿 and watch the drama unfold while we learn from all these."

Abennasl wrote:

"Let’s go back and check the date Lumba acquired that estate and see which wife was in the picture or was with Lumba … this is actually getting nasty, honestly. Mama, we are supporting you, don't overdo things, it’s too early to claim property, don't let the enemy get us."

Molly.moore commented:

"Don’t back down, Odo Broni. For 17 years, you know much more than her. You even know some properties Lumba made that she might not know; she might not even know what her late husband loved to eat at night, during the day, the kind of soap he used to bathe, the kind of water he loved to drink, but she wants overall control over properties. This is what we call we can go court to court!!"

