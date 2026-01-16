Osebo has encouraged Akosua Serwaa to stay strong amidst her ongoing legal battles over Daddy Lumba's estate

Akosua Serwaa has demanded half of Daddy Lumba's estate, valued at GH¢5.4 million, amid complex inheritance disputes

Public support grows for Serwaa as she navigates her late husband's complicated multiple marriage legacy

Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo, known off-camera as Richard Brown, has lent words of encouragement to Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late musical legend Daddy Lumba.

Osibo urges Akosua Serwaa to stay strong amid her fight for the administration of her husband’s property. Image credit: @osebothezaraman/TikTok, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: UGC

In a heartfelt TikTok video shared via @osebothezaraman, the outspoken designer offered advice that resonated widely across social media. According to him, the universe will repay her for all her good deeds over the years, thus she must keep her head up high.

“You will win this battle,” Osebo assured. “The universe will repay you. No one can cause you shame or take away your dignity.”

Drawing from his own experiences, Osebo emphasised the importance of standing tall, regardless of public chatter.

“This is your time to shine,” he said.

“People are watching and acknowledging how gracefully you stayed silent despite everything the man put you through. Soon, you will bear the fruits of your sacrifices.”

“She deserves the recognition for the sacrifices she has made.”

This encouragement comes in the wake of the public listing of Daddy Lumba’s estate, valued at an estimated GH¢5.4 million. Serwaa, who has been praised for her dedication, is seeking a fair half.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Background of Akosua Serwaa and husband Lumba

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

He married Akosua Serwaa in Bomso, Kumasi, in 1991, before subsequently holding a civil wedding with her in Germany in 2004, which has been disputed in court.

The late music legend also got married to Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, in 2010. He welcomed three children with Akosua Serwaa and six children with Odo Broni.

After his death, Akosua Serwaa, who was residing in Germany, filed a court case to be declared as his sole legal spouse, but was denied by the Kumasi High Court, which recognised both women as the late musician’s wives.

Below is a Facebook post with details of the Kumasi High Court's judgment against Akosua Serwaa.

Akosua Serwaa seeks half of Lumba’s properties

Following her loss at the Kumasi High Court and pending an appeal, Akosua Serwaa filed to be granted letters of administration to Daddy Lumba’s estate.

On January 13, reports emerged that Odo Broni, via her lawyers, had filed for a caveat to her application, effectively freezing the process indefinitely.

On January 16, a document that was part of Akosua Serwaa’s application to the court surfaced online, detailing the properties owned by the late highlife legend, which she was seeking to be granted half of.

It included houses in Dome, West Legon, Tantra Hill, and East Legon; half of the plots of land in Tantra Hill, Kasoa Toll Booth, Tuba, Amasaman, Tesano, and Kwadaso, and half of his businesses, including DL FM and DL Water in Accra.

Akosua Serwaa valued the entire properties at GH¢5.4million, placing the worth of her late husband's known estate at approximately GH¢10.8million.

Akosua Serwaa demands half of Daddy Lumba's properties estimated at GH₵5.4million as legal battle with Odo Broni intensifies. Image credit: DrMahamuduBawumia, DaddyLumbaOfficial

Source: Facebook

List of Lumba and Akosua Serwaa’s properties

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an alleged list of Akosua Serwaa’s properties that she jointly acquired with Daddy Lumba surfaced on social media.

The list, compiled by entertainment pundit Nana Frimpong Ziega, included three buildings in Kumasi, located at Atimatim, Esereso, and Tanoso; six buildings in Accra, located at Dome, Tantra Hills, Taifa, North Legon, East Legon, and Sakumono; and five business ventures, including a pure water factory, a ginger farm, and a school.

Source: YEN.com.gh