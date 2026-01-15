Veteran actress Kyeiwaa made a lively and joyful comeback in the spotlight after being away from social media for some time now

She teased her fans with exciting hints about upcoming projects, urging them to follow her Kyeiwaa Tutugyagu TV to discover what’s next

The actress shared a heartfelt message about gratitude, encouraging people to bless those who bless them, while also appealing to sponsors to support her upcoming projects

After being away from social media for some time now, veteran actress Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, aka Kyeiwaa, is back, looking happier and full of life.

The beloved Kumawood star appeared on her TikTok account recently, dancing with her usual energy and sharing exciting news about her upcoming projects.

Fans immediately felt her infectious joy, welcoming her return with excitement.

In the video, Kyeiwaa encouraged her followers to check out Kyeiwaa Tutugyagu TV on social media, promising more fun content and a chance to connect with her directly.

She moved effortlessly to the music, showing why she remains one of Ghana’s most loved actresses, and her lively spirit was impossible to miss.

Kyeiwaa shared a message to her fans

The actress also shared a heartfelt message about gratitude and kindness, saying:

“It is good to bless humans who bless you, not humans who bless humans.”

Her fans praised her for her words, seeing the wisdom behind her advice as much as the joy in her dance.

Kyeiwaa also took the moment to reach out to potential sponsors for her projects, asking for support to bring new content to her fans.

Known for her unforgettable roles in movies like Kyeiwaa and Akurasi Burgers, she is clearly ready to keep entertaining Ghanaians while staying true to her message of positivity and humility.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Social media users reacted to Kyeiwaa's comeback

Her return to the spotlight is more than just a social media comeback; it’s a reminder of the joy and energy she brings wherever she goes.

Fans can now look forward to more behind-the-scenes moments, dances, and updates from the veteran actress, who seems more spirited than ever.

Check out some comments below:

Real Joe commented:

"She has no competitor in the movie Industry, 😁 I really like this woman."

Jomo afari Rchard commented:

"Mama, it is long time since we've seen you. Happy New Year to you, great legend."

user9103554886395 commented:

"Now, the Queen is in, welcome Our mother, you know we love you already more fire."

icelin commented:

"The LOVE I have for you is BIG maa Because you resemble my mother ❤🥰."

white rose commented:

"We miss your acting papa."

