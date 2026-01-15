Ghanaian medical doctor, man of God, and software developer Dr Benedict Ampea-Badu has passed away after a tragic jogging accident in Spintex, Accra

The late doctor, who reportedly died on January 6, 2026, worked at the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital and previously served at LEKMA Hospital

Dr Ampea-Badu, a Prempeh College and KNUST alumnus who later earned his medical degree in Ukraine, was also known for his passion for coding and his role as an elder at PIWC Sakumono

A Ghanaian medical doctor, elder of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), and software developer, Dr Benedict Ampea-Badu, has tragically passed away, stirring sorrow on social media.

Young Dr Benedict Ampea-Badu reportedly passes away in a tragic accident while jogging on January 6, 2026. Image credit: PIWCSakumono, CommunityNewsAfrica

Ampea-Badu, a former doctor at LEKMA Hospital in the Greater Accra Region and employed with the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital, was reported dead on January 10, 2026.

Community News Africa on Facebook shared the tragic news, noting that he passed away on January 6 after a freak accident while jogging.

“A young doctor who married last year in March has passed away at Spintex, Accra. Elder Dr. (Med) Benedict Ampea-Badu collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday, 6th January 2026, while out jogging. He reportedly hit his head on a pavement and lost a significant amount of blood due to a delayed response,” the post said.

It added that he was eventually rushed to the Danpong Hospital, but tragically, did not survive.

The Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital also confirmed the death of their employee in a statement on January 15.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you of the sudden passing of Elder Dr. Benedict Ampea-Badu, a dedicated medical officer at our facility. His loss leaves a profound and lasting impact on all of us in the hospital community,” the statement read.

All about Dr Benedict Ampea-Badu

The late Benedict Ampea-Badu worked as a doctor at the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital, a post he took up in September 2024.

Previously, he worked at the LEKMA Hospital in the Ledzokuku Municipal District in the Greater Accra Region between September 2023 and January 2025.

According to his LinkedIn page, he attended Prempeh College, graduating in 2012 before proceeding to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), graduating with a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Civil Engineering.

He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University in Ukraine in 2019.

Aside from being a medical doctor, Benedict Ampea-Badu was an enthusiastic coder. He was also an elder at PIWC Sakumono.

Per reports, the deceased was the son of Pastor Benjamin and Mrs Theresa Ampea-Badu, both of whom retired from active service from the Church of Pentecost after 30 years of ministry in 2024.

