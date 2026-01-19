Ghanaian TikToker Montana, who always shared engaging content online, has tragically lost his life in a devastating car accident

The accident occurred just days after he proudly acquired a new vehicle

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian TikToker Montana's video online

Popular Ghanaian male TikToker Montana Akwasi tragically passed away in a car accident on January 18, 2026, in the Greater Accra Region.

The young, energetic and fun-loving young man was known to flaunt his lavish lifestyle online.

Ghanaian TikToker Montana passes away

Ghanaians are mourning after the untimely passing of a vibrant TikToker, Montana.

According to reports, the young man was involved in a ghastly car accident allegedly due to overspeeding and careless driving on the highway.

The internet personality died on the spot after the car was involved in a serious accident with many part severly damaged.

Passersby and other drivers attempted to assist, but he was allegedly dead upon their arrival. The other cars involved were not damaged beyond repair, as seen in the trending video.

Reactions to Montana's death

Some social media users have commented on the news of TikToker Montana's passing after the videos emerged online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Kwame Morris commented:

“My blood lets wait for God time pls boys its tooo much dont rush money hmmmmm.”

MichyBae commented:

“May we never be a victim when the road cries for blood in Jesus name. I can’t bear it. This is too much pain.”

Adwoa Doris stated:

"Rest well kwasi 😢😢. Why did you have to leave so soon like that. We were supposed to attend a wedding together this weekend."

Aristole the scholar commented:

"The Youth are dying too early these days. What is happening. Why are we in a rush for money 🥹🥹🥹🥹😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Kwame Adzesi reacted

"oh bro 💔💔💔. Why did you leave us."

Official celebrity queen commented:

"Eeei so everyday some of the boys got accident why isn’t a full of over enjoyment or careless driving 😳please let be careful how we drive 👏because is getting out of control."

Christiana Donkor commented

"Hmm😭😭, we were supposed to attend an event together. Why did you leave so soon. Hmmmm."

Afia Mensah commented:

"Awwwww young guy 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Godslove Owusu reacted:

"Sorry for your last 😭."

