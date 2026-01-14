A Ghanaian groom captured massive online attention after he abruptly cancelled his wedding on the day of the ceremony

Reports indicated the man halted the wedding due to his strong aversion to heavy makeup, which he felt did not reflect his expectations for the bride

Netizens flooded the comment section, offering diverse opinions and sparking lively debates about beauty standards, marriage expectations, and personal choice

A Ghanaian man has drawn widespread attention for an unusual decision on what was supposed to be the happiest day of his life.

Groom calls off wedding after bride wore heavy makeup to the ceremony. Image credit: Jupiterimages/YourStockBank Source: Getty Images

In a viral Instagram video shared by gossips24tv, family members could be seen discussing the groom’s sudden change of heart, expressing how shaken and frustrated they were.

The footage shows the groom explaining that he could not proceed with the ceremony because the bride had worn heavy makeup, which he personally dislikes.

The bride’s elaborate look, intended to highlight her beauty on the special day, became the unexpected reason for the wedding’s abrupt cancellation.

While some viewers expressed surprise at the groom’s strict preferences, others applauded the situation for highlighting the importance of mutual understanding in marriage.

Bride refuses to remove makeup

The bride, despite pleas from her family members, chose not to wipe off her makeup.

According to reports, she stood firm as wedding attendants dispersed, returning to their homes following the sudden cancellation.

"So the wedding was canceled because the bride refused to remove her makeup and apologize to the groom," Gossips24TV reported.

Reactions to groom cancelling wedding over makeup

The video ignited a flurry of reactions on social media, with Ghanaians weighing in on the role of personal taste, cultural expectations, and beauty norms in relationships.

User abrewatia_serwaa commented:

"Ahiafoɔ awareɛ wei ho mmra nkyenkyenekyee saa no? Boiɛ!"

While celebszone_360 wrote:

"We thank God for saving this woman from oppression."

Sikaabakwameiso wrote:

"Ah, just like that 😂."

Esther Quainoo.773 added:

"Very good, she didn't wipe it."

theempress_1 wrote:

"Jon guys😂😂😂😂."

adehyiefabrics_gh added:

"Ah, but didn’t they talk about this before the day of the marriage?"

kest8116 shared:

"Ahhh!! Because of make-up or??? 😮😮😮I can't think far."

princegregos added:

"How can you disgrace someone's daughter like this ah. Nkurasefo) aware3 3ya papa boi."

painopolis3 wrote:

"Is he Jacob marrying from Laban's house 😂."

Derrykofi0 shared:

"Zero communication, good decision. 👍👍."

trendzwithrho added:

"He ain't your husband maame."

am_a_ewura commented:

"The lady should run."

am_ernesty shared:

"Same thing happened to me way back in 2016, hmmmm."

