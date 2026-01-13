Ghanaian TikToker and popular Nsawam-based musician, Stephen Kyeremeh, also known as Mandem Supa, has reportedly died at age 20

TikToker and promoter Nsawam Stars announced the tragedy in an emotional TikTok video, saying the young entertainer was rushed to the hospital after falling ill but did not survive

News of Mandem Supa's death stirred sorrow among Ghanaians on social media, with many expressing sorrow and sharing fond memories of him

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Nsawam-based Ghanaian TikToker and musician, Stephen Kyeremeh, also known as Mandem Supa, has reportedly passed away. He was 20.

Ghanaian TikToker and popular Nsawam-based musician Mandem Supa reportedly passes away. Image credit: @mandem.supa

Source: TikTok

TikToker Nsawam Stars, a content creator, influencer, and promoter who worked with the deceased, broke the tragic news in an emotional video shared on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

Speaking through tears, he said Mandem Supa complained about feeling ill on January 5.

He reportedly collapsed at home and was subsequently rushed to an area hospital, but he did not survive.

The TikToker said Supa’s death had hit hard in Nsawam and its environs, where he was a huge star, with many describing him as Black Sherif’s son due to his singing talent.

"He had huge dreams of becoming a star. He was very talented, one of our main characters on Nsawam Stars. He was very active, oh Kyeremeh," he said.

The TikTok video announcing the young star’s death is below.

Mandem Supa was active on TikTok, where he was working hard to break out.

He often shared videos showing off his musical talent as he worked to transform his local appeal into nationwide success.

News of Mandem Supa’s death stirred sadness on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing heartbreak in the comment section of Nsawam Stars’ post.

Below is a TikTok video shared by Mandem Supa before his death.

Reactions to Mandem Supa’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of Mandem Supa.

PreTty Yhaa🦋❤️ said:

"I am even speechless, hmm🤦‍♀️😭. Ohh Mandem Super, eiiiii💔💔😢."

Luvèlle💋Cosmetics wrote:

"Aah, I really know this guy, I don't know how to believe this🥹🥹😭😭. I am even scared 😭😭😭😭🥹🥹, hmmm."

Øhëmãà Julie commented:

"Eiii, so it's true 😭. I heard it, but I didn't believe it aww. 😔😭😭 May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Fafali395 said:

"My heart 💔😭 is aching. I can’t hold this pain. I’m broken 💔😭."

Source: YEN.com.gh