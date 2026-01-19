Gospel musician, Florence Obinim, said she was not friends with Benedicta Gafah and insisted there had never been any competition between them

She explained that what truly angered her was the claim that she was copying the actress by slimming down

Florence maintained that her personal choices about beauty and appearance were independent and should not be linked to rumours about her husband

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Florence Obinim has finally broken her silence on the long-running gossip linking her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, to actress Benedicta Gafah.

Florence Obinim opens up on rumours linking her husband to actress Benedicta Gafah. Image credit: Benedicta Gafah, Florence Obinim

Source: TikTok

In an interview with Gh Page’s Razak, the gospel musician spoke calmly but firmly as she addressed the claims that have flooded social media in recent weeks.

Florence made it clear that she has no personal relationship with Benedicta Gafah.

According to her, they are not friends and have never been.

She explained that Benedicta is an actress, while she is a musician, and their paths do not cross in that way.

She said there has never been competition between them, and there is no reason for her to be compared to the actress.

What really upset her, she explained, was the claim that she was copying Benedicta Gafah, especially the idea that she is slimming down because of her.

Florence described that narrative as unfair and unnecessary.

She said people jumped to conclusions without understanding that everyone has the right to make personal choices about their body and appearance.

Florence Obinim insists her husband has repented

Florence then addressed the rumours about her husband directly.

She admitted that Bishop Obinim has openly spoken about his past and has never hidden the fact that he was once a womaniser before changing his ways.

However, she questioned why Benedicta Gafah’s name is always mentioned whenever such conversations come up.

She asked whether Benedicta is the only beautiful woman among all the women people claim her husband was once involved with, or whether it is simply because she is a popular actress.

Other actresses are pretty too- Florence Obinim

To make her point clearer, Florence mentioned actress Nayas.

She described her as very beautiful and praised her natural look, explaining that McBrown often goes out without makeup and only wears it on special occasions.

The gospel singer questioned why people do not suggest she learns from women like that instead, if copying was really her intention.

Florence ended by stressing that she is not copying anyone.

She said she knows what beauty means to her and understands modern-day aesthetics.

Watch the TikTok video below:

According to her, any change people notice in her appearance should not be automatically attributed to another woman.

She believes confidence, growth and self-awareness should not be turned into gossip, adding that she remains comfortable in her own skin regardless of what people say.

Bishop Daniel Obinim of International Godsway Church warns critics to stop ridiculing his marriage to Florence Obinim. Photo source: BishopDanielObinim

Source: TikTok

Bishop Obinim warns critics about his wife

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Obinim has warned critics to stop ridiculing his 21-year-old marriage to gospel singer Florence Obinim.

The renowned televangelist said he was unperturbed by the endless criticisms about him before mounting a spirited defence of his wife.

However, he warned that any further criticism about his marriage would land his detractors in serious trouble.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh