Prophet Eric Otu Anim's old prophecy has resurfaced after the prices of fuel recently dropped significantly across pump stations

In a December 31, 2025, video, the prophet predicted that the sector would experience numerous reductions in 2026

Prophet Eric Otu Anim's resurfaced doom prophecy has earned her major plaudits among many social media users

A 2026 prophecy shared by popular Ghanaian man of God Prophet Eric Otu Anim has resurfaced following the recent reduction of fuel prices in the country.

Since the beginning of the year, President John Dramani Mahama and his NDC government have received major plaudits from Ghanaians following the huge drop in the prices of fuel at the pumps in various stations across the country.

The development followed industry projections that petroleum product prices were expected to fall by more than three per cent per litre in the current pricing window.

The latest reductions in the fuel prices are also driven largely by the appreciation of the Ghana cedi and sustained declines in international petroleum product prices.

On Friday, January 16, 2026, the second-largest player in the downstream oil sector, GOIL, in a statement released on social media, announced the reduction of petrol from GH¢10.99 to GH¢9.99 per litre.

The company also announced the reduction of diesel from GH¢11.96 to GH¢11.21 per litre at its service stations.

Market leader Star Oil also announced price reductions at the pumps, with petrol selling at GH¢9.97 per litre, while diesel went for GH¢10.97 per litre, providing relief for both commercial and regular drivers, who were aggrieved with the previous NPP government.

Prophet Eric Otu Anim's prophecy resurfaces

In a prophecy he shared at the Holy Healing Church (HHC) Love Temple at Nungua Kantamanto Road on December 31, 2025, Prophet Eric Otu Anim prophesied that fuel prices will see multiple significant reductions throughout 2026.

He said:

"Next year, petrol will be reduced. It will be reduced and reduced and reduced and it will be reduced."

The TikTok video of Prophet Eric Otu Anim sharing his prophecy about the fuel price reduction in Ghana is below:

Prophet Eric Otu Anim's prophecy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

00ermsi7 commented:

"The prophetic professor."

Mary Mensah wrote:

"Thank you papa."

Sister Dede said:

"My papa."

Mabel Dede wrote:

"God bless you, man of God."

Red Dot commented:

"And it is said to be reduced in the next pricing window. God bless you, Papa."

Kobby Forson Amankwah said:

"This prophecy has come to pass."

Prophetess Josephine Ampofo's doom prophecy fulfilled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophetess Josephine Ampofo's doom prophecy emerged after the demise of the Effiduasehene Nana Adu Ameyaw II on January 8, 2026.

In a video, the famous preacher predicted that the Asante Kingdom would experience a tragedy that would send the whole of the region into a state of mourning.

Prophetess Josephine Ampofo also urged people from the Ashanti Kingdom to pray harder to prevent more tragedies.

