Xandy Kamel has been left without an accommodation after her landlord evicted her from her residence over unpaid rent fees

In a video, the veteran Kumawood actress issued an emotional plea to Ghanaians for support amid her current predicament

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to sympathise with Xandy Kamel and offer free accommodation and support

Popular Ghanaian actress Xandria Dede Kamel, popularly known as Xandy Kamel, has courted attention on social media after being evicted from her residence on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Kumawood actress Xandy Kamel appeals for support after being evicted from her apartment over unpaid rent money.

In a series of posts she shared on her official Facebook page, Xandy Kamel announced that her landlord had evicted her from her apartment in Accra due to her inability to pay the huge rent money that had been demanded from her.

The actress, whose late father Henry Ford Kofi Kamel once served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Buem constituency shared a photo of herself with her belongings packed by her side as she prepared to leave the premises after her eviction.

She wrote:

"My landlord has evicted me. Since rent is now so high that I can’t pay ASAP, my landlord say make I pack out."

"Oga landlord please I am packing out wai. It is well."

The Facebook posts of Xandy Kamel announcing her eviction are below:

Xandy Kamel appeals for accommodation after eviction

In a series of videos she shared on her verified Facebook page on Monday, January 19, 2026, Xandy noted that she had received many messages from people who inquired about her living situation and offered to help her find a new accommodation.

Sharing her personal phone number, the actress appealed to genuine Ghanaians for support in getting a new apartment to accommodate her.

Xandy dismissed claims by her critics that she had concocted her eviction story to defraud unsuspecting victims and that she was not the one who shared the post on social media.

The Kumawood movie star also denied claims that her social media account had been hacked by some fraudsters.

Xandy Kamel gets Fast TV's CEO arrested for illegally showing her new movie, Unseen Beauty, days after its release.

She expressed her gratitude to the Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) of Abuakwa South, Aikins Addo Jnr, for his support amid her ordeal.

Xandy added that she had declined several offers from many people who had offered to accommodate her in their homes.

She noted that she wanted her own apartment to avoid drama with others, who might want to take advantage of her during her vulnerable state.

The Facebook videos of Xandy Kamel appealing for support after her eviction are below:

Xandy's appeal after eviction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Erica Afrifa commented:

"Hmm. May good helpers locate you."

Raymond Selorm Amegbor said:

"Hmm, please, somebody should help her. The father was someone who helped a lot of youths and people around him those days. It was in the father's house that I tasted Sprite for the first time. I will be forever grateful to that man, and may his gentle soul rest in peace."

Janet Angie Quarshie wrote:

"Hmm, this issue. I faced the same thing last year getting to December, but God helped me out. He will do same for you."

Xandy Kamel gets Fast TV CEO arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Xandy Kamel got the Fast TV CEO arrested after his TV station allegedly breached copyright laws.

The actress, in collaboration with members of some film agencies and security officials, initiated the arrest after the TV station showed her newly released film without her authorisation.

Prior to the arrest, Xandy Kamel had shared a video of herself in an emotional state after Fast TV showed her movie.

