Popular Ghanaian TikToker Rooney was reported dead on Sunday, January 18, 2026, throwing his friends, fans, and loved ones into mourning

Close friend Dreamah shared an emotional video announcing the loss and expressed disbelief over the tragedy, although he shared no details of his cause of death

Rooney, a student of Ejisuman Senior High School, was known online for his ‘unruly’ persona, with news of his death stirring emotions among followers

A popular Ghanaian TikToker, Rooney, has reportedly passed away, throwing his friends and fans into mourning.

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Rooney reportedly passes away. Image credit: @unrulylife2904

Source: TikTok

A good friend of the deceased, TikToker Dreamah, broke the news of his death on Sunday, January 18, 2026, in a heartwrenching post.

"Rooney, how can this happen? What do they mean you are dead? Unless you come and tell me this yourself, I won't believe it," he said.

Dreamah shared no details of Rooney’s presumed cause of death, but his video showed footage of the young TikToker in a disturbing state at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Many comments claimed he died in a motorcycle accident, but neither Dreamah or other sources close to him have not confirmed his cause of death.

The video sharing the tragic news of the young content creator’s death went viral, amassing over 1.3million views, 72,000 likwa and over 1,300 comments.

Below is the TikTok video announcing Rooney’s death.

The late TikToker was a student of Ejisuman Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

He was popular online for attempting to portray a ‘gangster’ lifestyle, leading to many referring to him as Unruly.

Below is a TikTok video mourning the death of Rooney.

Reactions to TikToker Rooney’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of young TikToker Rooney’s untimely death.

Smiler said:

"Oo Rooney why so soon bro? Man me kraa still I don't believe he's dead 😭😭😭😭 This motor accident dea naa oo man, Rooney is gone so quick and fast😭."

Lifestyle wrote:

"I still can’t believe it because he was here with one of my guys at my area just two days ago."

Foreigner💢 m@n💢 lyk C@pture commented:

"I can't believe it, Unrulylife😢."

Source: YEN.com.gh