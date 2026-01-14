The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed the University of Ghana to strictly comply with the fees approved by the Ministry of Education for the 2025/2026 academic year, warning that failure to do so will attract sanctions.

Citi News reported that the commission disclosed that the approved fees, which it communicated earlier, remain valid and in force, despite reservations raised by the University’s management.

The school, through its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, on January 13, questioned the 75th Anniversary Levy, which stands at GH₵100 and some other fees approved by the Ministry.

GTEC clarified that decisions taken at earlier engagements with the university were only recommendations and were subject to the final and explicit approval of the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu.

According to the Commission, the Minister’s approval was informed by prevailing economic conditions and a review of proposed adjustments submitted by the university.

The Commission disclosed that the Minister of Education intervened to moderate the proposed fee increases due to specific concerns. These included the practice of tying the payment of certain levies to students’ registration for academic activities, making the 75th Anniversary Levy compulsory, and charging the levy despite the university marking its 78th anniversary.

GTEC further raised concerns over disparities in the Telecel Broadband Levy, noting that fresh students were expected to pay GH₵322, while continuing students were charged GH₵122. The Commission described the situation as inequitable and inconsistent with the approved fee framework.

“In light of the foregoing, the Commission’s communiqué dated January 12, 2026, prescribing the fees approved by the Honourable Minister of Education remains valid and in force,” the statement said.

Consequently, UG has been asked to submit evidence of compliance to GTEC by January 22, 2026, warning that failure to comply would result in the withdrawal of all GTEC services to the university, except for the processing of salary subventions.

On Monday, January 12, 2026, GTEC announced the approved fees for UG, explaining that the move was aimed at promoting transparency and addressing public concerns over the university’s charges.

The statement, signed by Director-General Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, indicated that the Academic Facility User Fee would be maintained at the 2024/2025 rate, with no increase for students.

