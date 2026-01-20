Black Sherif's former manager, Shadrach Owusu Agyei, made a statement about a well-known figure from the artist's early career

He shared that only one individual has ever been officially removed from the artist's camp, contrary to public assumptions

The circumstances of Blacko's decision, according to him, suggested deeper issues that shaped events behind the scenes

Black Sherif's former manager, Shadrach Owusu Agyei, has opened up again, this time in an interview on the popular YouTube podcast The Street Is Watching, hosted by DK Slim and MC Portfolio.

During the conversation, he spoke at length about what led to his fallout with the musician and the court issues that later followed.

According to Shadrach, the interview was his chance to clarify many of the matters that had been seemingly misunderstood by the public.

He said the split between him and Black Sherif did not happen overnight, but was the result of several issues that slowly built up over time.

One of the major statements from Shadrach's interview involved a well-known figure who featured in tracks from the musician's early days.

Blacko's ex-manager shares how Odogwu was sacked

Shadrach disclosed that the man seen holding two cutlasses in the Second Sermon music video was no longer part of Black Sherif's inner circle.

He stated clearly that the man, popularly known as Odogwu, had been sacked and was the only person who had been dismissed from the artist's camp.

While explaining what happened, Shadrach said that he had heard that Black Sherif had done something that offended the individual.

This incident, according to him, pushed Odogwu to choose independence over remaining with the team.

Shadrach said the individual had preferred to walk his own path rather than continue following Black Sherif's journey.

Blacko's ex-manager criticises his current manager

Shadrach was quick to clarify that aside from Odogwu, all the other close members around Black Sherif are still with him.

He mentioned names such as Fred, Jefferson, and Aubrey, stressing that the rest of the team has remained intact despite the changes behind the scenes.

However, Shadrach made a strong claim during the interview, stating that the person he believes has negatively affected Black Sherif's progress is his current manager.

According to him, that person was using paperwork and legal structures to control Black Sherif, describing him as very intelligent and smart in his approach.

He suggested that these methods have limited Blacko's freedom and growth, although he admitted that this was his personal view based on what he has observed.

The interview has since sparked intense debate online, with fans sharing mixed reactions about the claims and the future direction of Black Sherif's career.

